LINKIN PARK And METALLICA To Headline 2025 Edition Of SICK NEW WORLD Festival

METALLICA and LINKIN PARK will headline the third edition of Sick New World, returning to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on April 12, 2025. The staggering lineup brings together over 50 of hard rock, goth and alternative's biggest artists, including QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, EVANESCENCE, GOJIRA, AFI, TOMAHAWK, 311, DARON MALAKIAN AND SCARS ON BROADWAY, THE FLAMING LIPS, THE SISTERS OF MERCY, MESHUGGAH, CRADLE OF FILTH, and more, plus a reunion of ACID BATH, performing for the first time in nearly three decades.

Fans can sign up now for the festival SMS list at SickNewWorldFest.com to receive an access code for the presale that will begin Friday, October 18 at 10 a.m. PDT. Any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 18 at 2 p.m. PDT. GA, GA+, VIP, and Platinum tickets will be available, with layaway payment plans starting at $19.99 down.

VIP tickets include preferred viewing areas, shaded seating, charging stations, air-conditioned restrooms, a dedicated entry lane into the festival, and more. Platinum tickets include all amenities of VIP, plus complimentary curated bites, hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine, cocktails, and nonalcoholic beverages within the Platinum Lounge, transportation between stages, a dedicated concierge team, complimentary locker rentals, and more. Official Sick New World hotel and ticket packages are available from Jampack, and feature exclusive festival amenities and add-ons, including discounted rates on select nearby Las Vegas hotels.

For the full list of available tickets, packages, and the amenities included in each, please visit SickNewWorldFest.com.

Sick New World 2025 festival billing:

METALLICA

LINKIN PARK

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE

AFI

EVANESCENCE

MINISTRY

311

THE SISTERS OF MERCY

GOJIRA

ACID BATH

THREE DAYS GRACE

GLASSJAW

THE FLAMING LIPS

DARON MALAKIAN AND SCARS ON BROADWAY

DOWN

CANNIBAL CORPSE

MESHUGGAH

TOMAHAWK

MELVINS

TESTAMENT

MASTODON

REFUSED

FILTER

CRADLE OF FILTH

TERROR

MAYHEM

X

UNDEROATH

THE HIVES

CARCASS

KITTIE

POISON THE WELL

MUDVAYNE

EXODUS

MACHINE HEAD

ARCH ENEMY

TWIN TRIBES

QUICKSAND

SPONGE

DIE EN GREY

STATIC-X

ERRA

STABBING WESTWARD

RENDEZ-VOUS

DEATHKLOK

ORGY

LACUNA COIL

THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE

NUOVO TESTAMENTO

SCOWL

DOPE

SHOW ME THE BODY

AMIRA ELFEKY

LEBANON HANGOVER

NAPALM DEATH

SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET

VISION VIDEO

Sick New World debuted in 2023 with SYSTEM OF A DOWN headlining and returned this past April with a massive, sold-out crowd, with the same band topping the bill again along with dozens of other bands performing on five stages.

When the Sick New World organizers announced the 2024 lineup, they called the hard rock and alternative music festival's inaugural year "meteorically successful".