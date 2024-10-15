LINKIN PARK And METALLICA To Headline 2025 Edition Of SICK NEW WORLD Festival

LINKIN PARK And METALLICA To Headline 2025 Edition Of SICK NEW WORLD FestivalOctober 15, 2024
METALLICA and LINKIN PARK will headline the third edition of Sick New World, returning to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on April 12, 2025. The staggering lineup brings together over 50 of hard rock, goth and alternative's biggest artists, including QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, EVANESCENCE, GOJIRA, AFI, TOMAHAWK, 311, DARON MALAKIAN AND SCARS ON BROADWAY, THE FLAMING LIPS, THE SISTERS OF MERCY, MESHUGGAH, CRADLE OF FILTH, and more, plus a reunion of ACID BATH, performing for the first time in nearly three decades.
Fans can sign up now for the festival SMS list at SickNewWorldFest.com to receive an access code for the presale that will begin Friday, October 18 at 10 a.m. PDT. Any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 18 at 2 p.m. PDT. GA, GA+, VIP, and Platinum tickets will be available, with layaway payment plans starting at $19.99 down.
VIP tickets include preferred viewing areas, shaded seating, charging stations, air-conditioned restrooms, a dedicated entry lane into the festival, and more. Platinum tickets include all amenities of VIP, plus complimentary curated bites, hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine, cocktails, and nonalcoholic beverages within the Platinum Lounge, transportation between stages, a dedicated concierge team, complimentary locker rentals, and more. Official Sick New World hotel and ticket packages are available from Jampack, and feature exclusive festival amenities and add-ons, including discounted rates on select nearby Las Vegas hotels.
For the full list of available tickets, packages, and the amenities included in each, please visit SickNewWorldFest.com.
Sick New World 2025 festival billing:
METALLICA
LINKIN PARK
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE
AFI
EVANESCENCE
MINISTRY
311
THE SISTERS OF MERCY
GOJIRA
ACID BATH
THREE DAYS GRACE
GLASSJAW
THE FLAMING LIPS
DARON MALAKIAN AND SCARS ON BROADWAY
DOWN
CANNIBAL CORPSE
MESHUGGAH
TOMAHAWK
MELVINS
TESTAMENT
MASTODON
REFUSED
FILTER
CRADLE OF FILTH
TERROR
MAYHEM
X
UNDEROATH
THE HIVES
CARCASS
KITTIE
POISON THE WELL
MUDVAYNE
EXODUS
MACHINE HEAD
ARCH ENEMY
TWIN TRIBES
QUICKSAND
SPONGE
DIE EN GREY
STATIC-X
ERRA
STABBING WESTWARD
RENDEZ-VOUS
DEATHKLOK
ORGY
LACUNA COIL
THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE
NUOVO TESTAMENTO
SCOWL
DOPE
SHOW ME THE BODY
AMIRA ELFEKY
LEBANON HANGOVER
NAPALM DEATH
SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET
VISION VIDEO
Sick New World debuted in 2023 with SYSTEM OF A DOWN headlining and returned this past April with a massive, sold-out crowd, with the same band topping the bill again along with dozens of other bands performing on five stages.
When the Sick New World organizers announced the 2024 lineup, they called the hard rock and alternative music festival's inaugural year "meteorically successful".
