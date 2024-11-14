LINKIN PARK Announces Massive 2025 World Tour

After a year of monumental returns and record-breaking milestones, LINKIN PARK — Mike Shinoda, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain — announce "From Zero" world tour will continue into 2025, with the next leg launching in January of next year. The tour celebrates their new album, "From Zero", out tomorrow via Warner and hits stadiums and arenas across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. The run also includes several notable festival plays around the globe, including Sick New World, I-DAYS, Nova Rock and more.

LINKIN PARK's 2024 arena run was met with incredible demand, prompting the addition of four stadium dates in Paris, Dallas, and São Paulo. Now, fans worldwide will have even more chances to experience LINKIN PARK's raw, high-octane performances with an expanded tour schedule in 2025. Full ticketing and tour info is available below. Special guests QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, SPIRITBOX, AFI, ARCHITECTS, GRANDSON, JEAN DAWSON, JPEGMAFIA, and PVRIS will join on select dates.

"Getting back out on the road has been incredible," says Mike Shinoda. "The fans' support is overwhelming, and we're ready to take this energy even further around the world. 'From Zero' is a new chapter for us, and we're so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale."

Highlights of the upcoming run include the band's first stadium shows in Tokyo and Mexico City since 2017, a return to Jakarta after 13 years, and performances at Wembley Stadium, Stade de France, and Dodger Stadium, where they'll perform both new hits like "The Emptiness Machine" and "Heavy Is The Crown" alongside iconic anthems spanning their 20-plus-year career. Additional ticketing and venue details for South America and Jakarta will be forthcoming.

Following the release of "Heavy Is The Crown", the official League Of Legends World Championship anthem and their first collaboration with Riot Games, LINKIN PARK has reasserted their position as one of rock's defining voices. The song's hard-hitting rhythm and anthemic energy embody the bold, renewed spirit of the band and have resonated with fans across the globe, paving the way for "From Zero".

LINKIN PARK made their triumphant return to the spotlight with "The Emptiness Machine", which surged to No. 1 on both the Billboard Alternative and Mainstream Rock Airplay charts, marking their 13th and 11th chart-toppers on these lists, respectively. The song also debuted at No. 4 on the U.K. Singles chart, achieving the band's highest U.K. chart position in their 24-year career, and has held the No. 1 spot in Germany for an incredible 9 weeks in a row and counting.

LP Underground fan club exclusive presales start November 18.

North America: The general onsale will take place on Thursday, November 21 at 12 p.m. local time.

Europe: The general onsale will take place on Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

With over 54 million monthly listeners on Spotify and accolades from Billboard, The New York Times and the Los Angeles Times on their recent singles, LINKIN PARK's comeback has proven they are more influential than ever. The band's recent late-night performance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" showcased their timeless appeal, and their latest music has struck a powerful chord, propelling them to the forefront of rock music in 2024.

"From Zero" world tour 2025:

*Festival performance

! With support from QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE

$ With support from SPIRITBOX

= With support from AFI

~ With support from ARCHITECTS

^ With support from GRANDSON

# With support from JEAN DAWSON

& With support from JPEGMAFIA

+ With support from PVRIS

January 31 - Estadio GNP Seguros - Mexico City, MX =

February 3 - Estadio 3 de Marzo - Guadalajara, MX =

February 5 - Estadio Banorte - Monterrey, MX =

February 11 - Saitama Super Arena - Tokyo, JP

February 12 - Saitama Super Arena - Tokyo, JP

February 16 - Venue TBA - Jakarta, ID

April 12 - Sick New World Festival - Las Vegas, NV *

April 26 - Moody Center - Austin, TX ^

April 28 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK ^

May 1 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI ^

May 3 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD ^

May 6 - Lenovo Center - Raleigh, NC ^

May 8 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC ^

May 10 - Sonic Temple - Columbus, OH *

May 17 - Welcome to Rockville - Daytona, FL *

June 12 - Novarock Festival -Nickelsdorf, AT *

June 14 - Rock for People Festival - Hradec Kralove, CZ *

June 16 - Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena - Hannover, DE ~

June 18 - Olympiastadion - Berlin, DE ~

June 20 - Bernexpo - Bern, CH

June 24 - I-DAYS Festival - Milan, IT *

June 26 - Gelredome - Arnhem, NL $

June 28 - Wembley Stadium - London, UK $&

July 1 - Merkur Spiel Arena - Dusseldorf, DE ~&

July 3 - Rock Werchter Festival - Werchter, BE *

July 5 - Open'er Festival - Gdynia, PL *

July 8 - Deutsche Bank Park - Frankfurt, DE ~&

July 11 - Stade de France - Paris, FR

July 29 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY+

August 1 - TD Garden - Boston, MA +

August 3 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ +

August 6 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC +

August 8 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON +

August 11 - United Center - Chicago, IL +

August 14 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI +

August 16 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA #

August 19 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA #

August 21 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN #

August 23 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO #

August 25 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI #

August 27 - Target Center - Minneapolis, MN #

August 29 - CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE #

August 31 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO #

September 3 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO #

September 6 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ #

September 13 - Dodger Stadium - Los Angeles, CA !&

September 15 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA &

September 17 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA &

September 19 - Moda Center - Portland, OR &

September 21 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC &

September 24 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA &

October 26 - venue to be announced - Bogota, CO

October 29 - venue to be announced - Lima, PE

November 1 - venue to be announced - Buenos Aires, AR

November 5 - venue to be announced - Santiago, CL

November 8 - venue to be announced - Rio de Janeiro, BR

November 10 - venue to be announced - São Paulo, BR

November 13 - venue to be announced - Brasilia, BR

November 15 - venue to be announced - Porto Alegre, BR

"From Zero" will mark LINKIN PARK's first full-length effort since 2017's "One More Light", which was the last LINKIN PARK album before the death of lead vocalist Chester Bennington.

"From Zero" features LINKIN PARK's new singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain, who have joined returning members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell and Joe Hahn in the band's new lineup. Guitarist Alex Feder is filling in for Delson at all LINKIN PARK concerts for the foreseeable future.

In an interview with Billboard about LINKIN PARK's comeback, Shinoda explained that drummer Rob Bourdon — who had founded the band with Mike and Brad — had decided to exit LP.

"Rob had said to us at a point, I guess it was a few years ago now, that he wanted to put some distance between himself and the band," Shinoda said. "And we understood that — it was already apparent. He was starting to just show up less, be in less contact, and I know the fans noticed it too. The 'Hybrid Theory' re-release [in 2020] and 'Papercuts' release [this past April], he didn't show up for anything. So for me, as a friend, that was sad, but at the same time, I want him to do whatever makes him happy, and obviously everybody wishes him the best."

According to a press release, Shinoda, Delson, Farrell and Hahn "quietly began meeting up again in recent years" and "rather than 'trying to restart the band,'" they worked with numerous musicians and "found a special kinship with Armstong and Brittain."

Regarding the band's new lineup and future plans, Shinoda said in a statement: "Before LINKIN PARK, our first band name was XERO. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future — embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life. It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family, and our fans. We are proud of what LINKIN PARK has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead."