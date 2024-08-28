LINKIN PARK's Countdown Ends With No Announcement: 'It's Only A Matter Of Time'

LINKIN PARK's mysterious 100-hour countdown came to an end earlier today (Wednesday, August 28) at 11:15 a.m. PDT, only to glitch, reset and start counting upwards from zero. A short time later, LINKIN PARK took to social media to post that "It's only a matter of time…" At 00:09:05, the numbers glitched again for a couple of seconds, with several fans capturing the moment and sharing it on social media. Some fans have speculated that the numbers 9 and 5 refer to the date September 5, which is a week from tomorrow, believing that more information will come next week.

LINKIN PARK launched the 100-hour countdown timer on its web site and official social media accounts on Saturday, August 24. The same countdown timer was shared by the Instagram account of Welcome To Rockville, fueling speculation that some of the band's surviving members will perform at next year's edition of the Danny Wimmer Presents-produced festival, set to take place May 15-18, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

This past May, Billboard reported that LINKIN PARK was considering a possible 2025 reunion tour with a female vocalist stepping in for late lead singer Chester Bennington.

LINKIN PARK's booking agency WME was reportedly taking offers for a potential tour along with headlining festival dates that would feature Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson and Dave Farrell, Billboard's sources said.

One of the sources told Billboard that LINKIN PARK was hoping to find a female vocalist to front the reunited band, a rumor which was first started in April by ORGY frontman Jay Gordon who mentioned during a radio interview that he had "heard" that LINKIN PARK was working with a "girl singer now". When pressed, Gordon continued by saying: "Don't quote me on that. I'm not sure who the singer is going to be, but I heard it was gonna be female. They might just try to move on like that. That ought to be interesting." Jay later seemingly walked back his comments, writing in a Facebook post that he knew "nothing about any of that" and accused "people" of taking his words "out of context.".