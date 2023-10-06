  • facebook
LINKIN PARK's MIKE SHINODA Releases New Single 'Already Over'

October 6, 2023

LINKIN PARK's Mike Shinoda has released a new solo single, "Already Over". A music video for the song, directed and animated by Dusty Deen and featuring visuals contributed by Shinoda, Frank Maddocks, Mark Fiore and Mike Miller, can be seen below.

Shinoda said about the song: "'Already Over' came to me as I was sitting with my favorite guitar in my hands — the same guitar I used on songs from 'What I've Done' to 'In My Head'. There was a familiar DNA to the song that I think LINKIN PARK fans will recognize. For me, it creates a bridge from the past to a blurry but exciting future."

Along with "Already Over"'s arrival, Shinoda will release a connected online game via his web site next week.

"In the bigger picture, this release takes some of my favorite things about releasing music and assembles them in a different way — with more music, games, challenges, great things to watch, and lots of new art on the way," he said.

This past March, Shinoda contributed the song "In My Head" to "Scream VI", the sixth movie in the horror film franchise. The dark, electro-rock track featured guest vocals from alt-pop singer Kailee Morgue. He also co-wrote and produced Demi Lovato's "Still Alive" song, which is featured in "Scream VI".

"In My Head" was Shinoda's first new solo material since he shared the standalone track "Happy Endings" in 2021.

LINKIN PARK has been on hiatus since the death of singer Chester Bennington in 2017.

A year and a half ago, Shinoda said that there are no plans for new music, albums or live shows from the band.

LINKIN PARK has not performed together in public since October 2017, when the surviving members staged a tribute concert in Los Angeles to Bennington. The band has not officially announced whether it intends to carry on following the death of Bennington, who committed suicide in July 2017 at the age of 41.

Bennington's passing was ruled a suicide soon after his body was found in July 2017 at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

LINKIN PARK released a concert album titled "One More Light Live" in December 2017.

