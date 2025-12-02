LION'S SHARE Announces First Full-Length Studio Album In 17 Years, 'Inferno'

LION'S SHARE is back — stronger than ever! With six acclaimed albums and a string of successful digital singles, the Swedish heavy metal powerhouse is set to unleash its long-awaited comeback album, "Inferno", on March 27, 2026, through German label Metalville Records. This marks the band's first full-length studio album in 17 years, making it one of the most highly anticipated comebacks in the scene.

"For us, 'Inferno' is more than just a new album — it's a statement," says LION'S SHARE guitarist Lars Chriss. "We've spent years writing, refining, and pushing ourselves harder than ever. The goal was simple: make the strongest, heaviest, and most focused LION'S SHARE record of our career. I honestly feel we've achieved that. This is the album where everything fell into place."

LION'S SHARE vocalist Nils Patrik Johansson adds: "Taking 17 years between albums wasn't the plan — but it allowed us to come back with fire in our veins. We've never sounded tighter, and we can't wait to bring these songs to the stage. This album has the attitude, the hooks, the power… everything that made us fall in love with heavy metal in the first place. We're incredibly proud of 'Inferno'."

Formed in Sundsvall, Sweden, in 1987 by Chriss and keyboardist Kay Backlund, LION'S SHARE quickly carved out a unique sound through relentless rehearsals and high-voltage live shows. Their 1995 self-titled debut opened the door to extensive touring — including full-scale tours and extended runs alongside genuine metal titans such as MOTÖRHEAD, SAXON, DIO, MANOWAR, U.D.O. and Dee Snider.

Along the way, LION'S SHARE has collaborated with members of some of the most legendary bands in the world, including KISS, MEGADETH, KING DIAMOND, CANDLEMASS, SYMPHONY X and Yngwie Malmsteen. Albums like "Emotional Coma" and "Dark Hours" have earned critical praise for their razor-sharp riffing, massive hooks, and a perfect balance of heaviness and melody.

Since 2017, LION'S SHARE has operated as a dynamic duo, with Chriss on guitar and Johansson on vocals, calling on trusted friends for live and studio collaborations.

Now, with "Inferno", LION'S SHARE is ready to reclaim their place at the forefront of the heavy metal scene — a blazing comeback that promises to deliver everything fans have been waiting for and more.

"Inferno" recording lineup:

Nils Patrik Johansson - Vocals

Lars Chriss - Guitars

Andy Loos - Bass

Kay Backlund - Keyboards

Anuviel - Keyboards

Fredrik Johansson - Drums

Touring/live lineup:

Nils Patrik Johansson - Vocals

Lars Chriss - Guitar

Andy Loos - Bass

Magnus Ulfstedt - Drums