Listen: SEBASTIAN BACH, BOB DAISLEY, MICK BOX, JONATHAN CAIN, DOUG ALDRICH And CARMINE APPICE Cover RAINBOW's 'Man On The Silver Mountain'

With just days to wait now before "Ride The Rainbow - The Ultimate Tribute To Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow" touches down on June 19, Cleopatra Records has unleashed the final single from the set. Sebastian Bach, the former SKID ROW hero who now leads TWISTED SISTER, fronts a devastating performance of "Man On The Silver Mountain" — originally a cut from RAINBOW's epochal debut album, back in 1975, but a concert favorite for years thereafter.

RAINBOW's own Bob Daisley, URIAH HEEP's Mick Box, JOURNEY's Jonathan Cain and WHITESNAKE's Doug Aldrich complete the lineup, alongside the super-legendary Carmine Appice (VANILLA FUDGE, CACTUS, BECK BOGERT & APPICE, Rod Stewart),who reveals that he was almost in RAINBOW himself.

"I was supposed to be in RAINBOW back in the day," Carmine said. "Ritchie asked me to be in it, but I couldn't do it, so I was very pleased to play on this track. I love all the musicians, too — they are all fantastic players and all good friends. So this track kicks ass!"

Jonathan Cain, too, has only the happiest memories of RAINBOW.

"When Cleopatra asked me to play on a RAINBOW tribute project, I was excited to add my keyboards to it," Jonathan said. "RAINBOW with Ronnie James Dio were one of the truly melodic and memorable metal bands. I got to party with him towards the end of his touring days after a Sweden Rock Festival. His soaring voice and melodies will be remembered for decades to come."

When you're gathering guests for a RAINBOW tribute album, whom better to invite than some of the people who made RAINBOW such a great band in the first place? That's what Cleopatra Records has done. "Ride The Rainbow - The Ultimate Tribute To Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow" is an absolutely star-studded journey through the many faces of the Ritchie Blackmore-led legend, with stunning performances from no fewer than six RAINBOW alumni — Bob Daisley, Graham Bonnet, Don Airey, Joe Lynn Turner, Doogie White and Ronnie Romero. Plus Ritchie's wife and BLACKMORE'S NIGHT bandmate, vocalist Candice Night, and Ritchie's successor in DEEP PURPLE, Steve Morse. As the subtitle says, it truly is "the ultimate tribute to Ritchie Blackmore's RAINBOW".

The full liner notes for "Ride The Rainbow - The Ultimate Tribute To Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow" were written by Jason Myers of classic metal revivalists ICARUS WITCH.

Track listing:

01. Long Live Rock 'N' Roll - Bob Daisley, Graham Bonnet, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Carmine Appice, Don Airey

02. Man On The Silver Mountain - Sebastian Bach, Doug Aldrich, Bob Daisley, Carmine Appice, Mick Box, Jonathan Cain

03. Stargazer - Derek Sherinian, Marty Friedman, Vinny Appice, Jürgen Engler, Joe Bouchard, Ronnie Romero

04. Lady Of The Lake - ANGEL

05. Rainbow Eyes - Mike Tramp

06. Since You Been Gone - Marty Friedman, Vinny Appice, Graham Bonnet, Jürgen Engler

07. Kill The King - Rick Wakeman, Bob Daisley, Vinnie Moore, Marc Lopes, Chris Adler

08. The Temple Of The King - Steve Morse, Phil Soussan, Ronnie Romero, Simon Wright, Jonathan Cain, Kevin James Morse

09. Jealous Lover - George Lynch, Vinny Appice, Andrew Freeman, David Ellefson, Jonathan Cain

10. I Surrender - Eric Gales, Tim "Ripper" Owens, Phil Soussan, Don Airey, Chris Adler

11. Catch The Rainbow - Doogie White, Derek Sherinian, Chris Poland, Vinny Appice, Bob Daisley

12. Street Of Dreams - Paul Shortino, Joel Hoekstra, Joe Bouchard, Fred Aching, Jonathan Cain

13. Stone Cold - Vivian Campbell, Joe Lynn Turner

14. I Surrender - Marcus Nand, Candice Night

RAINBOW, led by Ritchie Blackmore, became synonymous with some of the most well regarded and popular charting rock songs of the 1970s and 1980s. From "Stargazer" and "Man On A Silver Mountain" to "All Night Long", "Long Live Rock 'N' Roll" and "Since You Been Gone", each year in the decade of RAINBOW was marked by some of the best songs and performances captured both on record and in concert.

Passing through the band were some of the best the genre had to offer. Vocalists Ronnie James Dio and Graham Bonnet, bass player and producer Roger Glover and drummer Cozy Powell, each brought their individual talent to the table to record some of rock's best-loved hard rock on those albums and singles.

Romero, who is originally from Chile but is now settled in Romania after living in Madrid, Spain for a number of years, made his live debut with RAINBOW in June 2016 after he was selected to front the latest version of the band Ritchie Blackmore had formed after quitting DEEP PURPLE.

In addition to Romero and Blackmore, the most recent incarnation of RAINBOW included STRATOVARIUS keyboardist Jens Johansson, BLACKMORE'S NIGHT drummer David Keith, bassist Bob Nouveau (a.k.a. Robert "Bob" Curiano, ex-BLACKMORE'S NIGHT),and backing singers Candice Night and Lady Lynn.

The two shows RAINBOW played in Germany in June 2016 were caught on camera to produce "Memories In Rock - Live In Germany", which was released in November 2016 via Eagle Rock Entertainment on DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2CD, and digital formats.