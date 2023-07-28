Listen To PAUL RODGERS's New Solo Single 'Take Love'

Paul Rodgers, iconic lead vocalist, main songwriter and founding member of legendary rock band BAD COMPANY, has released a new single called "Take Love". The track is taken from his upcoming album, "Midnight Rose", slated for release on September 22 via Sun Records. This is Rodgers's first solo LP of new music in nearly 25 years.

With a carpe diem, live-life-to-the-fullest lyric backed by driving guitars and booming drums, Rodgers's vocal takes center stage here. Newly mastered in Dolby Atmos spatial audio, fans will recognize "Take Love" from live setlists during his tenure fronting QUEEN on tour.

Last month, Paul released the first single from "Midnight Rose", a song called "Living It Up".

In a short video posted to his social media, Paul stated about the inspiration for the "Midnight Rose" cover: "So, the story of the 'Midnight Rose' painting is this… It was my wife Cynthia's 50th birthday, and I wanted to give her something for her birthday. So I said, 'What do you want?' She said, 'Oh, find me some bird seed and a nice plant,' something. And I said, 'Oh, I've gotta get you more than that.' And she said, 'Okay. Paint me a picture.' And I said, 'Okay. What type of bird seed do you want?' And she said, 'No, no. That's off the cards. You've gotta paint me a picture now.' So I went ahead and did it."

The eight-track album is a collection of all new, original music completely written by Rodgers, with the exception of "Living It Up", which was co-written by Rodgers and his band's bassist Todd Ronning, and drummer Rick Fedyk.

"Midnight Rose" was produced by Cynthia Rodgers and Bob Rock, and was recorded at Roper Recording and The Warehouse over the last 18 months with unique album artwork contributed by Paul and his love of 26 years, Cynthia.

"My new album 'Midnight Rose' grew from sparks of ideas I had," said Rodgers. "The sparks developed into a raging fire when the band and everyone involved brought their absolute 'A' game. I think it is my best album to date, I like it. I hope you do too."

Dominic Pandiscia, chief strategy officer, Primary Wave/Sun Label Group, added: "Paul Rodgers is a rock legend and we're proud to have him on the Sun Records label. His album 'Midnight Rose' is a modern-day classic that his established and new fans will love. We have heard one consistent comment throughout the record making process and it's that Paul has never sounded better. I couldn't agree more."

"Midnight Rose" track listing:

01. Coming Home

02. Photo Shooter

03. Midnight Rose

04. Living It Up

05. Dance In The Sun

06. Take Love

07. Highway Robber

08. Melting

The founding member of English supergroup BAD COMPANY along with guitarist Mick Ralphs, Rodgers has sold more than 125 million records worldwide in his 55-year career. In addition to BAD COMPANY, Rodgers formed and led two other legendary English bands to international success — FREE with guitarist Paul Kossoff, and THE FIRM with LED ZEPPELIN's Jimmy Page.

"Working with Paul gave me the opportunity to appreciate what an extraordinary vocalist and songwriter this man really is," Page said.

Rodgers was also instrumental in resurrecting QUEEN under the banner of QUEEN + PAUL RODGERS, which saw the group release an original album "The Cosmos Rocks", which marked the first time Rodgers released new, original music since his 1999 solo album "Electric". They also released several live DVDs including songs from both of their respective catalogs. He fronted the band for four years from 2004 to 2008 before leaving to return to his solo career and BAD COMPANY.

"[He's] simply the greatest blues/rock singer alive. Having now had the privilege to work with Paul, it is even more clear to me that Paul Rodgers is the rock/blues voice they all look up to," said Brian May, lead guitarist of QUEEN.

He added: "FREE's 'Fire & Water' album was our bible when we were starting out. I remember we were in the studio recording and Freddie [Mercury] was doing the vocal track. I made some suggestions and he said, 'I'm not Paul Rodgers. I can't do that!'"

LED ZEPPELIN's Robert Plant calls him "the voice of all British voices" and Rolling Stone magazine ranked him as "one of the greatest singers of all time." Some hit songs include "All Right Now", "Bad Company", "Feel Like Makin' Love", "Can't Get Enough", "Satisfaction Guaranteed" and "Radioactive".

Respected rock journalist Mick Wall, author of biographies on rock stars including Ozzy Osbourne, Jon Bon Jovi and Axl Rose, with bylines in publications such as Louder, Classic Rock and Kerrang!, believes "everyone knows that Paul Rodgers is one of the greatest singers in the world. What they are only waking up to is that there may never be another like him."

Photo courtesy of The Press House