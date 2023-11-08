LIVING COLOUR To Enter Studio Next Week To Work On New Music

During an appearance on yesterday's (Tuesday, November 7) episode of SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", LIVING COLOUR singer Corey Glover was asked if fans can expect the follow-up to 2017's "Shade" album at some point in the not-too-distant future. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It is a rumored that when I get back [from playing this week's The Sands Rocks festival in Cancun, Mexico], we are going into the studio to work on something. I don't know what, I don't know how, but we are in fact going to go in the studio next week and put some things down."

He continued: "We've been doing hit-and-miss things since the last time we talked to you. Vernon [Reid, guitar] and I have gotten together, I've gotten together with Will [Calhoun, drums], I've gotten together with Doug [Wimbish, bass], I've gotten together with other songwriters. I've met a bunch of songwriters. It's time for us to sort of put it all together and start working on it. So we're gonna go in, as I said, next week to see what we have. We're gonna work on some newer stuff, and hopefully we'll continue it while we're in Europe and when we're out with the [EXTREME] guys again in February and just sort of like soundcheck, work on something, and then when we're done go in the studio and work something out."

When host Eddie Trunk asked Corey if he is "not in the loop on exactly" on what he and his bandmates are going to be working on next week, Glover said: "I try to avoid being a part of anything that involves a conversation with any of them sometimes, because it goes far afield. I made a suggestion as, we need to make a record. We need to make a record. I'm gonna let you figure it out what it is, because everybody has a schedule. Everybody — including me — has a schedule that says I'm gonna be out with such and such and so and so. I've got a soundtrack I'm working on. I've got things I've gotta do. We all have that. We found a window and now we're gonna see if that works."

Asked if the plan is to maybe get a record outnext year, Corey said: "Yes. That would be the plan. I can't give you a date, exactly. And more than likely we'll try to put out some sort of a single first. If we find something that we like, we'll put that out somehow. And then go from there."

This past September, Corey expressed hope that LIVING COLOUR would have some new music ready to release soon. He told May The Rock Be With You at the time: "We really, really take our time making records, because when you have musicians of the caliber of Vernon and Will and Doug — and myself, I guess — we get kind of precious about our thing. We want it to be right. We want it to be exactly the way we want it to be as it occurs, what it is and how it is. So it takes a minute."

He continued: "Making records is simpler technically, but a lot more difficult in terms of living your life. We're a lot older. We've got a lot more responsibilities. We've got kids. We've got college. We've got high school. You've got all this other stuff that you gotta think about — and write a song. [Laughs] So it's a two-sided coin in terms of having the wherewithal to make music and live the rest of your life."

Asked what the process is like writing music in 2023 compared to, say, 1988, Corey said: "Well, you can get the information out to people a lot quicker. You can say, 'I've got this groove.' Back in the day, you played it on the phone or you made a recording, and then you physically brought it to them. Now I can hum a thing on my phone and say, 'Here. I'm sending this to you. What can you do with this?' And then they send me something back, and we can go back and forth with that in real time as it occurs. And that makes the process that much simpler."

In June 2020, LIVING COLOUR released a video for its classic song "This Is The Life" featuring footage of the peaceful protests that swelled across the U.S. and around the world over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. The original version of "This Is The Life" appeared on LIVING COLOUR's 1990 album "Time's Up".

"Shade" was released in September 2017 via Megaforce Records.

Glover's side projects in recent years have included some acting, touring as a member of jam band GALACTIC and, more recently, forming the jazz-rock supergroup ULTRAPHONIX with legendary DOKKEN guitarist George Lynch. Reid, for his part, has released solo albums and been involved in side projects with Masque and YOHIMBE BROTHERS; collaborated with Mick Jagger, Bill Frisell, Jack Bruce and Ronald Shannon Jackson, among many others; produced albums for Salif Keita and James Blood Ulmer; and composed film scores.