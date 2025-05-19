LIVING COLOUR's COREY GLOVER To Celebrate What Would Have Been AC/DC Singer BON SCOTT's 79th Birthday At Tribute Concert

July 9 will mark the great Bon Scott's 79th birthday, and to celebrate, the second annual official Bon Scott birthday bash will take place that day at the Bowery Electric in New York City. The event will feature LIVING COLOUR's Corey Glover, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA's Peter Shaw and CACTUS's Jimmy Kunes, among many others. Special guest openers will be RAVAGERS. Tickets can be purchased via this link.

The Bon Scott estate, along with their exclusive merchandising partner Perryscope Productions, will also celebrate with a series of new collaborations with Knucklebonz, Dixxon Flannels, Collectionzz Posters and Jungle Merchandise in Australia. All info can be found at www.bonscottofficial.com.

Additionally, this year marks the 50-year mark since AC/DC's classic debut album, "High Voltage" — which spawned such all-time classic rock anthems as "It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock N' Roll)", "Live Wire" and "TNT", among others. Also, if you caught AC/DC on their current "Power Up" tour, you would have been treated to 10 (out of 21) Bon-era songs.

The second annual official Bon Scott birthday bash:

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at 8 p.m.

The Bowery Electric

327 Bowery, New York City

Featuring:

* Corey Glover (LIVING COLOUR)

* Jimmy Kunes (CACTUS, KUNES/CLARK)

* Erik Toast (HONKY TOAST)

* Dave Anthony (TEN TON MOJO)

* Peter Shaw (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA)

* Shilpa Ray

* Scott Bellina

* Paul Bertolino

* Chris Antos

* Devon Marie

The band:

Paul McGilloway, John Jackson, Ivan Bodley, Kenny Soule

With special guests RAVAGERS

Few rock singers were as unforgettable — and have proved as enduring — as Bon Scott. As the frontman of AC/DC from 1974 until his tragic passing in 1980 (at the age of 33),his "rock 'n' roll pirate persona," street poet lyrics, and striking image (one of the first rockers to proudly sport multiple tattoos) have made him an absolute legend. Additionally, Bon's vocals were featured in several pre-AC/DC bands, including FRATERNITY, THE VALENTINES and THE SPEKTORS.

But really, it is the quality of the songs of the "Bon era" of AC/DC that serve as his greatest legacy — "Highway To Hell", "Sin City", "Whole Lotta Rosie", "Let There Be Rock", "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap", "TNT" and "It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'N' Roll)"… the list is seemingly endless.

How does Bon measure up to rock's all-time great frontmen? Classic Rock magazine declared him "the greatest rock n' roll frontman of all time" in 2004, beating out the lofty likes of Freddie Mercury, Robert Plant and Axl Rose in the process.

Scott was invited to join AC/DC by Malcolm and Angus Young in 1974, and achieved international stardom before his death at the age of 33 from alcohol poisoning.

He sang on AC/DC's first six studio albums, including "High Voltage", "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap", "Let There Be Rock" and "Highway To Hell".

Scott died of acute alcohol poisoning after a night of heavy drinking at a club in London, just days after attending a session with Malcolm and Angus Young where they began working on music for what became the "Back In Black" album.

According to the AC/DC FAQ web site, Bon and the friend, a musician named Alisdair Kinnear, had been drinking the evening of February 19, 1980 and Bon apparently fell asleep during the ride home. Kinnear could not wake Bon, so he left him in the car to sleep. Kinnear awoke early in the evening on February 20, checked on Bon, and found him unconscious in the car. Bon could not be revived, and was pronounced dead.