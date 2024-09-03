Longtime DEVILDRIVER Guitarist MIKE SPREITZER Announces His Departure: 'I Have Decided It Is Time To Go My Own Way'

DEVILDRIVER guitarist Mike Spreitzer has announced his departure from the band.

Mike was the second-longest-lasting member of DEVILDRIVER following the departures of all original members except vocalist Dez Fafara. Spreitzer co-wrote and performed on DEVILDRIVER's albums "The Fury Of Our Maker's Hand" (2005),"The Last Kind Words" (2007),"Pray For Villains" (2009),"Beast" (2011),"Winter Kills" (2013),"Trust No One" (2016),"Outlaws 'Til The End: Vol. 1" (2018),"Dealing With Demons Volume I" (2020) and "Dealing With Demons Volume II" (2023).

In December 2023, Spreitzer announced the launch of his VERONA ON VENUS project and released the debut single "Rodent", followed by a second single, "Monarch Acid Test". The band's debut album "Popular Delusions" was released in January. VERONA ON VENUS's most recent single, "War Baby", arrived in August.

Earlier today (Tuesday, September 3),Spreitzer released the following statement via social media: "After 20 years of playing guitar for DEVILDRIVER, I have decided it is time to go my own way.

"Since around 2014, DEVILDRIVER gradually started to feel more like a part-time job. Our touring schedule is not what it used to be and I want to get back to being a full-time musician. In addition, the mere creation of my side project was met with a heavy amount of negativity from a specific individual that made things extremely uncomfortable for me.

"Ever since I was six years old I wanted to play in a metal hand and live the majority of my life on a tour bus with my friends traveling from city to city. Show up, set up, perform, leave, and repeat. I miss the camaraderie with my band and crew. I miss my bunk. I miss waking up and walking to a coffee shop with whoever would join me. I miss playing guitar all day in the dressing room before the show. I miss laughing my ass off every day with the guys. I miss the summer festival runs where I get to see all my friends from other bands that I have toured with over the last two decades. I miss the aroma of the venues. I miss the putrid smell of the bathrooms in a European dive bar. More than anything else, I miss the look of joy on everyone's face while you lovingly kick the crap out of each other in the crowd.

"I've waited patiently for DEVILDRIVER to become full-time again. I respectfully understand that since 2019 serious issues had to be dealt with that were out of anybody's control resulting in keeping the band off the road. We had a pandemic, there were family emergencies, and health issues that had to be addressed. But these dilemmas started in 2019. DEVILDRIVER became part-time long before this unfortunate chain of events. I would rather not sit at home waiting for this to become a full-time job any longer.

"In an attempt to fill the downtime. I started VERONA ON VENUS. It was never my intention to make VOV a priority over DEVILDRIVER. The only way I can see myself touring as much as I would like is by getting VERONA ON VENUS up and running or perhaps an opportunity to join another band.

"To all the DD fans out there, I love you with all my heart. You are some of the most dedicated humans I have ever met. The vitality in all of you has been the brightest light in my life. You filled my soul with happiness. l am forever grateful for every single one of you and will never forget your unwavering devotion.

"I wish Dez, Jon, Alex and Davier the very best."

In April 2004, DEVILDRIVER was about to embark on its first European tour opening for Swedish heavy metal band IN FLAMES. Two days before the tour began, then-DEVILDRIVER guitarist Evan Pitts was forced to withdraw from the tour due to personal reasons, leaving the band without a second guitar player. At the time, Jon Miller and Jeff Kendrick lived with Spreitzer when not touring with DEVILDRIVER. When Mike heard that Pitts would not be going on the European tour, he immediately offered to fill in temporarily for the duration of the tour. Shortly after DEVILDRIVER returned to its then-home base of Santa Barbara, Pitts had decided not to continue with the band and Spreitzer became a permanent member.

Since joining DEVILDRIVER in 2004, Mike has continued to tour with the band and contribute to all of the group's albums. He has also written and recorded music for small movie projects, including the documentary "Tokyo Comedy Store" that has been featured on the Documentary channel in the United States. In 2009, Mike co-wrote three songs featured on the video game "MX vs ATV Reflex" soundtrack alongside Raymond Herrera, Christian Olde Wolbers and Jeff Kendrick. In 2012, Mike worked with London-based alternative rock band ESO and featured on their debut single, "We Are Watching You".

Photo credit: Jeremy Saffer (courtesy of Napalm Records)