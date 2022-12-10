LORDI Teams Up With German Musician, Comedian And Actor BÜRGER LARS DIETRICH For New Version Of 'Hard Rock Hallelujah'

Finnish hard rock monsters LORDI's two-month "Lordiversitour" across Europe is coming to an end this weekend, thereby closing the touring cycle in support of the group's latest studio offering, "Lordiversity" (2021). But before their new era begins with the release of their Atomic Fire Records label debut in 2023, the quintet has an early (unholy) Christmas surprise for their fans: a 2022 version of its iconic Eurovision Song Contest-winning hit song "Hard Rock Hallelujah" featuring German musician, comedian, actor and dancer Bürger Lars Dietrich.

The multi-talented Dietrich took part in this year's season of German prime TV show "The Masked Singer" dressed as a werewolf and won the audience by covering LORDI's most famous track. The performance made its way to the ears and eyes of Mr. Lordi himself who was so amazed that he wanted the "Werwolf" to join him and the rest of the LORDI horde live on stage — a dream that became reality at Backstage Werk in Munich, Germany as well as Essigfabrik in Cologne, Germany early last week where hundreds of fans witnessed this unique collaboration.

The new "Hard Rock Hallelujah" version can now be enjoyed by all those who couldn't attend the aforementioned surprise appearances.

A portion of the track's proceeds will be donated to support Ukraine.

LORDI caused a sensation by winning the 2006 Eurovision with "Hard Rock Hallelujah", which in turn made the band's third release, "The Arockalypse", a hit throughout Europe. On the back of their Eurovision win, they scored a lucrative series of promotions including LORDI-branded cola, boiled sweets and credit cards; and played live at the MTV European Music Awards. A square was renamed in LORDI's honor in the Lapland city of Rovaniemi; a LORDI-themed postage stamp was issued in Finland and the group starred in its first film, called "Dark Floors".

With their monster-movie stage persona, LORDI seemed a most unlikely choice to represent their country in the Eurovision Song Contest. So you can imagine how many people were shocked when the group not only claimed top honors, but also earned the most points in the venerable event's history.

In a 2017 interview with MariskalRock, LORDI leader Mr. Lordi stated about the band's connection to Eurovision: "There was a time a couple of years ago — well, more than a couple — when I really, really, really hated that everybody's always asking about the goddamn Eurovision; there was a time. Nowadays I have come to terms with it. It's, like, okay, I'm actually proud that we are part of Eurovision history and I am proud that Eurovision is part of this band's history. I mean, it is a big part of our awareness. Because the awareness of the band would be so different, it would be so much smaller, without that one TV show ten years ago."

He continued: "I absolutely don't regret that — absolutely not. Because I have nothing bad to say about Eurovision itself, but the problem that we have had in the years is the people who actually don't know anything else except for the fact that we were on Eurovision. And that is a big stamp to get out of — it's like a fucking tattoo, you have a fucking tattoo on your forehead that says 'Eurovision.' And that is something that really, really, really drove me nuts some years ago; I was really struggling with that.

"I have come to terms with it — it's all right; I mean, it's cool," he said. "I am proud of it. And every May, when there's a new Eurovision, I know that my phone will start ringing and people will ask my opinions and then we get requests: 'Do you wanna come to this country's semifinals? Do you wanna come here?' And for years we said, 'No, we don't wanna. We don't want to.' But now, we're, like, 'Fuck it! Let's do it. What the hell?' I mean, c'mon, it's all fun, and it's part of our history, and the Eurovision, they really want us to come there, because, let's face it, we are one of those winners that people still remember."