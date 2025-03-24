LORDI's MR. LORDI Blasts Music Streaming: 'Digitalization Is The Root Of All Evil'

In a new interview with Metal Covenant, LORDI leader Mr. Lordi was asked how he personally has been affected by how the music industry has changed over the last couple of decades. He responded: "Well, digitalization is the root of all evil. You know, it started slowly, but when it hit over the music business, it hit hard. And the music business wasn't ready. And I still feel grudge against that. You know, if I get angry at something, I will never recover from that. I will never forgive. I mean, there are so many levels on this shit.

"I think that the whole streaming of music, the whole not paying the artists that is there, the whole downfall of the physical albums, all that, it's just because of fucking digitalization and Internet, and then later on social media," he continued. "And I refuse to be part of that. I have to be, but in my personal life I'm not. I have never, for example, been on social media, for a second in my life. I've never had Facebook. Never been on Facebook, never been on Instagram, never been on any of that shit, and I will never fucking do it. I don't even read my fucking e-mails, unless somebody calls me and tells me that, 'Hey. You have an e-mail. Go read your e-mails.' And all my bills still come on paper to me. I pay extra for the companies to send me paper bills."

LORDI's 19th studio album, "Limited Deadition", was released on March 21 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

Known for their theatrical style and unique blend of 1980s-inspired rock and heavy metal, LORDI's latest creation is a nostalgic celebration of retro '80s toys, infused with a fresh and powerful energy. Building on the success of their 2023 album "Screem Writers Guild", "Limited Deadition" ventures into heavier riffs and faster tempos, creating a soundscape that is both familiar and invigorating.

Recorded at IluSound Studio and Finnvox Studios in Helsinki, "Limited Deadition" was produced by Mr. Lordi, mixed by Ilkka Herkman and mastered by Pauli Saastamoinen. As always, Mr. Lordi took charge of the album's striking artwork and layout, channeling his passion for '80s memorabilia into every detail.

The thematic heart of "Limited Deadition" lies in Mr. Lordi's lifelong obsession with collecting, inspired by the action figures and toys of his childhood.

The album opens with "SCG XIX The Hexecutioners", setting the stage for an exciting blend of cinematic and melodic heavy rock. Tracks like "Legends Are Made Of Clichés" and "Skelephant In The Room" highlight LORDI's knack for creating larger-than-life anthems. Meanwhile, the poignant ballad "Collectable" reflects on the fleeting value of physical objects in a digital world, while the title track, "Limited Deadition", makes a bold statement celebrating collectors and their passion.

To support the release, LORDI will embark on a global "Limited Deadition" tour, beginning in Finland and expanding internationally. Fans can expect a monstrous spectacle, complete with new tricks and surprises.