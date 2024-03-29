LZZY HALE: 'If It Weren't For SKID ROW In My Bones, I Would Not Be The Rocker I Am Today'

HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale says that "there will be blood left on the stage" after she performs with SKID ROW later this spring.

The 40-year-old singer, who has fronted her band HALESTORM for more than two and a half decades, will handle the vocal duties for SKID ROW for four shows only after the group's fourth frontman since Sebastian Bach's departure — "Swedish Idol" contestant Erik Grönwall — quit the band to focus on his health.

Earlier today (Friday, March 29),Lzzy shared an admat for her four appearances with SKID ROW and she wrote in an accompanying message: "This is totally wild! I can't believe my VHS audition tape finally made it in the mail! (I kid, I kid)

"I started listening SKID ROW when I was a teenager growing up on the east coast in central Pennsylvania. They were one of the only bands at that time that truly bridged the gap for my love of 80s big choruses and riffs, but had the same poignant dirt and grime that was seeping into the cracks of my mind during the 90s. By the early 00s HALESTORM was well coming into its own, inspired by these powerful songs that helped me unlock a door within myself as a young musician. I can say without a second thought that if it weren't for SKID ROW in my bones, I would not be the rocker I am today.

"And this summer, my world turns full circle. Because not only am I able to share the stage as acting front person for this integral band, but even more importantly, I get to call these boys my chosen family. No matter how much we both tour, or how much time has gone by…we light up when we see each other. They have seen me through my rollercoaster ride of ups and downs, all while cheering me on. Time, space, history, age…are all relative, irrelevant and elastic cuz we are all just astronauts cut from the same cloth, worshipping the same magic that is this music. I'm so grateful for their support of me in my career, and as a fellow human.

"Love you guys! There will be blood left on the stage!"

In the comments section below Lzzy's post, SKID ROW bassist Rachel Bolan wrote, "Sister from another mister", while SKID ROW guitarist Scotti Hill added, "This is going to be so much fun!"

SKID ROW shows with Lzzy Hale on vocals:

May 17 - Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort – Carterville, IL

May 18 - Riverside Casino & Golf Resort – Riverside, IA

May 31 - Nugget Casino Resort – Sparks, NV

June 01 - Hard Rock Live Sacramento – Wheatland, CA

HALESTORM covered SKID ROW's "Slave To The Grind" for the 2011 EP "ReAniMate: The CoVeRs eP". The band has also performed the track live, as can be seen in the video below.

Grönwall, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in March 2021, is immunocompromised, which made touring difficult.

"I'm getting stronger and healthier every day but after consulting my doctor I need to allow myself more time to recover, which I can't do as the lead singer of SKID ROW," he said in a statement. "That's why I have reached the tough decision to move on."

The SKID ROW members said in a statement that they are "proud of what they have created and accomplished with Erik over the past two years" and "wish nothing but the best to him and his health. To celebrate the last two years, the band will be releasing a live album that perfectly captures this moment of time in the band's 35-plus-year history, to be announced soon."

In September 2021, just four months before he joined SKID ROW, Grönwall released his new cover version of "18 And Life" via all streaming platforms.

In late March 2022, SKID ROW released its first single with Grönwall, "The Gang's All Here". The song is the title track of the band's latest album, which arrived in October 2022 via earMUSIC.

SKID ROW played its first show with Grönwall on March 26, 2022 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada as the support act on the rescheduled dates for SCORPIONS' "Sin City Nights" residency.