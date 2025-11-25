MACHINE HEAD Announces 'An Evening With…' Spring 2026 European Tour

San Francisco Bay Area metallers MACHINE HEAD have announced European headlining tour for the spring of 2026. Dubbed "An Evening With…", the trek will see the Robb Flynn-fronted outfit revive its three-hour show format, performing without support acts to deliver an exhaustive set of anthems, deep cuts and fan favorites.

Flynn commented: "Head Cases, I've been thinking a lot about what makes a MACHINE HEAD show… a MACHINE f**kin' HEAD show. People talk about the riffs, the circle pits, the sweat, the beers, the chaos — and yeah, all of that is part of who we are. It always has been. But there's something else. Something I didn't fully understand until years into doing this. It's the singing. The way you take our songs... songs we wrote in a cold Oakland rehearsal room, in dark places, in moments of pain, struggle, or heartbreak — and you turn them into something bigger. Something yours.

"I've stood on stages all over the world, guitar hanging off my shoulder, lights blinding my eyes, sweat dripping down my face… and then I hear it: You. All of you. Singing louder than the PA. Singing like the song belongs to you — and it does. That feeling… I can't compare it to anything else in my life.

"There was a show a while back — honestly, I can't even remember what city it was — but during 'Darkness Within', the crowd came in so strong on that first line I actually stepped back from the mic. Just… let it happen. And as I listened, I felt something shift inside me. Like, this is why we're here. This connection. This shared voice. It's not a performance anymore. It becomes a conversation. A communion. And that's why we're doing this tour.

"No openers. No limits. Just 3 hours of anthems, deep cuts, ragers & epics, the songs you've screamed so loud we could feel it in our bones.

"I want these nights to feel like those rare shows where everything clicks and the world falls away. Where we can dig into the catalog, take our time, talk, play, improvise, go places we haven't gone in years… or ever. I want to see you jump until the floor shakes. I want to hear those first words of 'Halo' explode like a war cry. I want to hear that massive 'Let freedom ring' during 'Davidian' that rattles the walls. I want to feel the whole room move as one.

"These are the nights where the band and the fans become the same damn thing.

"Pre-sale tickets start today. I hope you'll be there with us. I hope you'll bring your voice. Because we're going to need it."

MACHINE HEAD 2026 "An Evening With…" European tour dates:

April 11 - Copenhagen - Vega (Denmark)

April 13 - Hamburg - Inselparkhalle (Germany)

April 15 - Warsaw - Progresja (Poland)

April 17 - Zwickau - Stadthalle (Germany)

April 18 - Berlin - Columbiahalle (Germany)

April 19 - Vienna - Gasometer (Austria)

April 20 - Munich - Tonhalle (Germany)

April 22 - Milan - Alcatraz (Italy)

April 23 - Marseille - Espace Julien (France)

April 24 - Balma - Interference (France)

April 25 - Villava - Sala Totem Aretoa (Spain)

April 27 - Madrid - Sala Riviera (Spain)

April 28 - Lisbon - Lav Lisboa Ao Vivo (Portugal)

April 29 - Malaga - Sala Paris 15 (Spain)

April 30 - Barcelona - Razzmatazz (Spain)

May 02 - Paris - L'Olympia (France)

May 03 - Strasbourg - La Laiterie (France)

May 04 - Saarbrucken - Saarlandhalle (Germany)

May 06 - Ludwigsburg - MHP Arena (Germany)

May 07 - Wiesbaden - Schlachthof Wiesbaden (Germany)

May 08 - Cologne - Palladiu (Germany)

May 09 - Fribourg - Fri-Son (Switzerland)

May 11 - Tilburg - Escape Room 013 (Netherlands)

May 12 - Brussels - Ancienne Belgique (Belgium)

May 14 - Glasgow - O2 Academy Glasgow (United Kingdom)

May 15 - Manchester - O2 Victoria Warehouse (United Kingdom)

May 16 - Wolverhampton - Civic At The Halls (United Kingdom)

May 17 - London - O2 Academy Brixton (United Kingdom)

This past June, guitarist Reece Alan Scruggs announced that he would sit out MACHINE HEAD's summer 2025 European tour in order to stay home with his father, who had been diagnosed with lung cancer. Playing guitar for MACHINE HEAD at various shows on the trek were the band's longtime producer Zack Ohren and DECAPITATED's Wacław "Vogg" Kiełtyka.

Kiełtyka, who joined MACHINE HEAD's lineup prior to the launch of the band's "Burn My Eyes" 25th-anniversary tour in late 2019, left the Flynn-fronted act in February 2024 and was replaced by Scruggs, who has previously filled in for Vogg on a couple of tours.

Reece made his live debut with MACHINE HEAD in November 2022 at Strummer's in Fresno, California at the opening show of the "Electric Happy Hour (Live)" tour.

MACHINE HEAD's eleventh studio album, "Unatoned", came out in April 2025 via Nuclear Blast/Imperium Recordings.