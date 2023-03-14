MACHINE HEAD Announces Spring 2023 U.S. Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

San Francisco have MACHINE HEAD will embark on spring 2023 U.S. tour. The 18-date "The Electric Happy Hour (Live)" trek will kick off on May 15 in Ventura, California and will make its way to Des Moines, Fort Wayne, and Detroit before ending in Los Angeles on June 9.

Says MACHINE HEAD founder Robb Flynn: "Really stoked to be heading out in America again. The last tour had so many moments that were so strong and just beyond life affirming!"

He continues: "It makes me super proud that we have stayed the path playing these intimate venues doing two-and-a-half-to-three-hour 'Evening With'-style shows for the last eight years. These shows are incredibly rewarding for us as musicians and to people who come out to just go fucking nuts with us.

"Eight years ago the idea was to provide OUR PEOPLE with an experience no other metal band was/is doing right now, and somehow this crazy idea stuck! Me personally... I'm getting really bored of going to see a band headline for one hour and five minutes, or trudge 50 miles down to the amphitheater to pay $40 for parking and $15 bucks for beer to see a show, so being able to offer something unique in this day and age feels really good."

Flynn adds: "We're especially looking forward to the 'Electric Happy Hour' format with Sir Vogg [Polish guitarist Wacław 'Vogg' Kiełtyka] joining us on this upcoming tour. In reality, I see it becoming even a bit more free form; you might get five songs off of 'The Blackening', you might get five songs off of 'Burn My Eyes', you might get five cover songs! The setlist has changed a little from day to day, and the beer always flows, so come down a bang with us for 'Electric Happy Hour (Live)'!"

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, March 15 at 10:00 a.m. local and end on Thursday, March 16 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "ELECTRIC" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. local.

MACHINE HEAD's spring 2023 tour dates:

May 15 - Majestic Ventura Theatre - Ventura, CA

May 17 - Virginia St Brewhouse - Reno, NV

May 19 - Pub Station - Billings, MT

May 21 - Wooly's - Des Moines, IA

May 22 - The Art Theater - Hobart, IN

May 24 - The Signal -Chattanooga, TN

May 25 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

May 27 - Piere's - Ft. Wayne, IN

May 28 - ML Metal Fest - Milwaukee, WI

May 30 - Elevation - Grand Rapids, MI

May 31 - Spiral Hall - Pittsburgh, PA

Jun. 01 - Majestic - Detroit, MI

Jun. 03 - Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS

Jun. 04 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE

Jun. 06 - Summit -Denver, CO

Jun. 07 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO

Jun. 08 - Orpheum Theater - Flagstaff, AZ

Jun. 09 - The Belasco - Los Angeles, CA

MACHINE HEAD is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Of Kingdom And Crown", which came out last August. The follow-up to 2018's "Catharsis" includes the three songs that were featured on the 2021 "Arrows In Words From The Sky" single: "Become The Firestorm", "Rotten" and "Arrows In Words From The Sky". Much of the new MACHINE HEAD album was recorded at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, California with engineer/producer Zack Ohren.

MACHINE HEAD recruited HAVOK's Reece Alan Scruggs to play second guitar on the "Electric Happy Hour (Live)" fall 2022 tour. Scruggs filled in for Vogg, who was unable to make the trek due to his touring commitments with his longtime band DECAPITATED.

Vogg joined MACHINE HEAD's touring lineup prior to the launch of the band's "Burn My Eyes" 25th-anniversary tour in late 2019.

In November 2020, MACHINE HEAD released a single, "My Hands Are Empty", via Nuclear Blast. The song marked the first musical collaboration between Flynn and original "Burn My Eyes" guitarist Logan Mader in 24 years.

"My Hands Are Empty" was just one in a line of singles to be released by MACHINE HEAD, which issued "Do Or Die" in October 2019, "Circle The Drain" in February 2020, and the two-song digital single "Civil Unrest", consisting of "Stop The Bleeding" and "Bulletproof", in June 2020. "Stop The Bleeding" featured guest vocals from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE frontman Jesse Leach, and was written and recorded just days after the murders of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.