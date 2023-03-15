MÅNESKIN Announces 'Rush!' 2023 World Tour

Italian rockers MÅNESKIN continue their skyrocketing rise around the world with the announcement of the "Rush!" world tour, which will see them headline arenas in North America, South America, Japan and Europe, and their first-ever shows in Australia, in fall/winter 2023, bringing their raucous live set and phenomenal new live staging and astounding lighting.

In the U.S., where MÅNESKIN last year embarked on its first headline North American tour that sold out 100,000 tickets across 25 shows, and saw the band receive their first Grammy nomination in 2023 for "Best New Artist", MÅNESKIN will be kicking it up a notch and returning to headline arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including a landmark show at New York's historic Madison Square Garden. After an incredible welcome in South America in 2022, MÅNESKIN will return later this year, visiting Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Colombia for the first time. In Japan, where the band more than made their mark in 2022 with an incredible exclusive show and stand-out set at Summer Sonic, MÅNESKIN will be returning to headline arenas in the country for the first time. The rock sensations will also be making their way down under to Australia for the very first time for shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide. The tour is bookended with shows in Germany and France, and the U.K. and Ireland, where the band will head to Manchester and Dublin for the first time.

The "Rush!" world tour will follow on from MÅNESKIN's ongoing "Loud Kids" world tour which continues to see them sell out shows globally and play to over 500,000 fans. With over 20 sold-out shows still to come, the "Loud Kids" tour continues tomorrow and travels across the band's native Italy before journeying to countries across Europe including Spain, Denmark, Hungary, the U.K. and more.

The full-throttle MÅNESKIN live show has already travelled to over 25 countries between Europe, North America, South America and Japan in 2022, saw the band go back to their beloved Rome for an extra special sold-out show at the historic Circo Massimo with 70,000 tickets sold, and between headline shows the band dominated festival stages around the world, including Coachella, Rock In Rio, Lollapalooza (Chicago, Paris and Sweden),Rock Im Park and Rock Am Ring, Rock Wertcher, Summer Sonic in Japan and more.

Before hitting the road again for the "Rush!" world tour, MÅNESKIN will play five special stadium shows in their beloved Italy in July with more than 220,000 tickets already sold. And alongside both tours, MÅNESKIN will be commanding stages at Glastonbury and Primavera Sound this summer.

The "Rush!" tour follows the band's new album of the same name, released in January 2023 to global acclaim and chart domination, reaching No. 1 in 15 countries and Top 5 in 20 countries, and garnering over 800 million global album streams, adding to the band's impressive 7.3 billion global artist streams.

Tickets for the North American shows will be available starting with American Express early access beginning Monday, March 20. The general onsale for "Rush!" world tour will start Thursday, March 23 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com. American Express card members can purchase tickets for the North American dates before the general public beginning Monday, March 20 at 12 p.m. local time through Wednesday, March 22 at 10 p.m. local time.

Newly announced tour dates:

Sep. 03 - Hanover, Germany - EXPO Plaza

Sep. 06 - Nancy, France - Nancy Open Air

Sep. 21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Sep. 23 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sep. 25 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sep. 27 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Sep. 29 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

Oct. 01 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Oct. 03 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Oct. 06 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Oct. 13 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Oct. 15 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Oct. 20 - Mexico City, Mexico - Palacio De Los Deportes

Oct. 24 - Bogotá, Colombia - Movistar Arena

Oct. 27 - Santiago, Chile - Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

Oct. 29 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Movistar Arena

Nov. 01 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Qualistage

Nov. 03 - San Paulo, Brazil - Espaço Unimed

Nov. 20 - Brisbane, QLD - BCEC

Nov. 22 - Sydney, NSW - Hordern Pavilion

Nov. 23 - Melbourne, VIC - Margaret Court Arena

Nov. 25 - Adelaide, SA - AEC Theatre

Nov. 27 - Singapore

Dec. 02 - Tokyo, Japan

Dec. 03 - Tokyo, Japan

Dec. 07 - Kobe, Japan

Dec. 14 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena

Dec. 19 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena