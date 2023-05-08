MANOWAR's JOEY DEMAIO Announces November 2023 Spoken-Word Tour

Joey DeMaio, the charismatic leader of iconic metal band MANOWAR, is taking to the stage with his "Words Of Power" spoken-word tour 2023. A gifted storyteller, DeMaio delivers thought-provoking, honest, and fun entertainment, always with a motivational takeaway for his audience.

Following MANOWAR's celebrated and sold-out "Crushing The Enemies Of Metal" 2023 arena tour, the "Words Of Power" spoken-word tour 2023 is a unique opportunity to experience a different side of DeMaio. Known for his thunderous bass playing and epic songwriting, DeMaio will share stories and insights from his life and career, not only as the chieftain of one of the most indelible heavy metal bands of all time, and writer, bassist, and producer of iconic anthems such as "Warriors Of The World United", "Battle Hymn" and "Kings Of Metal". He will also share experiences from his life as an entrepreneur and studio owner, and how he rose from modest beginnings to the top, remaining successful in the cutthroat world of the music business for over forty years — a frank look behind the scenes of a life fully devoted to music, reliving the glorious highs and often bitter lows that come with the territory and anecdotes that provide inspiration not only to metal fans.

"I've received amazing feedback on my first spoken word tour and my 'Words Of Power' podcast. I am humbled and honored," said DeMaio. "Words are a powerful tool. Some use them to put you down. I am hoping that through my 'Words Of Power', I can inspire others to find strength and motivation to go through life, empowered to accomplish their dreams and achieve greatness."

Ten shows have been confirmed for Germany, with stops in other countries to be added. Each event will be an intimate and interactive experience, with DeMaio taking questions from the audience and engaging them with lively storytelling.

Joey DeMaio's "Words Of Power" spoken-word tour 2023 confirmed dates:

Nov. 1 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

Nov. 2 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

Nov. 6 - Oberhausen, Germany - Resonanzwerk

Nov. 7 - Münster, Germany - Jövel Club

Nov. 8 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

Nov. 9 - Bremen, Germany - Modernes

Nov. 12 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion

Nov. 13 - Offenbach, Germany - Capitol

Nov. 14 - Erlangen, Germany - E-Werk

Nov. 15 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

More information on the "Words Of Power" spoken-word tour 2023, including dates and detailed ticketing information, can be found on joeydemaio.com.

This past February, MANOWAR released a new song called "Laut Und Hart Stark Und Schnell" dedicated to the band's loyal German fans.

"Laut Und Hart Stark Und Schnell", which translates into "Loud And Hard Strong And Fast", is an anthemic mid-tempo hymn in the vein of MANOWAR's classic "Warriors Of The World United" that invites fans to sing along and raise their hands in celebration of their favorite genre and band.

"Laut Und Hart Stark Und Schnell" was first released digitally on February 10 on all major platforms and was made available during MANOWAR's German tour.

Eight months ago, MANOWAR announced that it had recruited Michael Angelo Batio, a veteran both in the studio and on stage, to play guitar for the band on its 2023 "Crushing The Enemies Of Metal" tour. The news came in the wake of guitarist Evandro "EV" Martel's announcement that he was taking a break from touring for a while for "personal reasons".

Although MANOWAR has released a couple of EPs in recent years — including "The Revenge Of Odysseus (Highlights)", which came out in June — the group hasn't issued a full-length effort since 2012's "The Lord Of Steel".

MANOWAR's two "secret" warm-up shows in June 2022 at Jovel Music Hall in Münster, Germany marked the band's debut live appearances with new drummer Dave Chedrick, who has previously played with RAVEN and KILL RITUAL, among others.

Chedrick joined MANOWAR as the replacement for Anders Johannson who announced that same month that he would be unable to join MANOWAR on the band's "Crushing The Enemies Of Metal Anniversary Tour '22/'23" due to "family commitments."