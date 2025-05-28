MARILLION, STEVE HACKETT, QUEENSRŸCHE, SYMPHONY X, Others Set For 2026 Edition Of 'Cruise To The Edge'

The 2026 edition of Cruise To The Edge is setting up to be the best yet, as progressive rock's largest festival at sea is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The event is scheduled for March 4-9, 2026, sailing out of Miami, Florida, with stops at Key West and Nassau, Bahamas.

The tenth-anniversary lineup is headlined by MARILLION, Steve Hackett, BIG BIG TRAIN and Eddie Jobson. As always, there is a brilliant mix of classic and modern prog with some returning names alongside some first timers.

Returning are cruise favorites SYMPHONY X, Adrian Belew, HAKEN, LIFESIGNS, THE FLOWER KINGS, PROTOCOL, WISHBONE ASH, AIRBAG, QUEENSRŸCHE, STICK MEN, DISTRICT 97, GOBLIN, KLONE, BARAKA and MARBIN. Joining the cruise for the first time are PETE ROTH TRIO feat. Bill Bruford, CRACK THE SKY, Randy McStine, CROWN LANDS, EARTHSIDE, RENDEZVOUS POINT, Alex Henry Foster and Lari Basilo. The event will be hosted by Jon Kirkman, Roie Avin and Mike Dawson.

Beyond the sun, fun, and exquisite dining, guests can look forward to artist/cruiser photo experiences, Q&A sessions, theme nights, Dueling Pianos, Late Night Karaoke, Wheel of Prog - Live, and much more — all designed to enhance the artist/fan experience.

In addition, the cruise will once again feature the incomparable CTTE Late Night Live, hosted by Rob Rutz, where fans can sign up to showcase their own musical talents.

Cruise To The Edge is truly the greatest prog-rock show on earth and is a can’t-miss event for prog enthusiasts throughout the world.

CTTE LLC ─ promoter for Cruise To The Edge ─ is a leader in cruise charter innovation, having sailed thousands of passengers in the last 20 years in associated companies. Cruise To The Edge 2026 represents the tenth progressive rock cruise charter for the company, which has showcased classic prog and prog metal artists spanning five decades. The principals of Cruise To The Edge have deep roots in the music industry, having provided world-class cruise ship production management for celebrities and musical artists for over two decades. Past charters have included an array of Fortune 500 companies, plus theme cruises, featuring major entertainers in multiple music genres.