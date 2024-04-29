  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

MARILYN MANSON Announces Summer 2024 Headlining Shows

April 29, 2024

MARILYN MANSON has announced three headlining shows for this summer. The dates in Silver Spring, Maryland; Chicago, Illinois and Reno, Nevada will be take place around the shock-rocker's first tour in five years, as direct support to FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH.

The newly announced Manson headlining shows are as follows:

Aug. 03 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
Aug. 17 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sep. 01 - Reno, NV - Grand Theater at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

Presales for the headlining shows will begin tomorrow (Tuesday, April 30 at 10:00 a.m. local time using the code "MM2024".

Manson's 30-date arena/amphitheater tour with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is slated to kick off on August 2 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Over the past three years, Manson has been embroiled in a series of court battles and has been accused by several women — most notably "Westworld" star Evan Rachel Wood — of sexual, emotional and physical abuse.

Manson, who has denied all the allegations, has countersued a number of his alleged victims and judges have dismissed several of the abuse lawsuits against him.

The 55-year-old musician, whose real name is Brian Warner, has been off the road since the final August 18, 2019 date on the "Twins of Evil: Hell Never Dies" joint tour with Rob Zombie.

Manson hasn't released new music since his 2020 "We Are Chaos" album.

In 2022, Marilyn confirmed he was dropped by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings, and talent agency CAA after he was accused of sexual assault.

Manson has consistently denied sexually assaulting or abusing anyone, claiming that his "intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners".

Marilyn Manson has just announced 3 headline shows this summer.

Presale starts Tuesday, April 30 at 10am local time...

Posted by Marilyn Manson on Monday, April 29, 2024

Find more on Marilyn manson
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).