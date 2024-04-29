MARILYN MANSON Announces Summer 2024 Headlining Shows

MARILYN MANSON has announced three headlining shows for this summer. The dates in Silver Spring, Maryland; Chicago, Illinois and Reno, Nevada will be take place around the shock-rocker's first tour in five years, as direct support to FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH.

The newly announced Manson headlining shows are as follows:

Aug. 03 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Aug. 17 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sep. 01 - Reno, NV - Grand Theater at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

Presales for the headlining shows will begin tomorrow (Tuesday, April 30 at 10:00 a.m. local time using the code "MM2024".

Manson's 30-date arena/amphitheater tour with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is slated to kick off on August 2 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Over the past three years, Manson has been embroiled in a series of court battles and has been accused by several women — most notably "Westworld" star Evan Rachel Wood — of sexual, emotional and physical abuse.

Manson, who has denied all the allegations, has countersued a number of his alleged victims and judges have dismissed several of the abuse lawsuits against him.

The 55-year-old musician, whose real name is Brian Warner, has been off the road since the final August 18, 2019 date on the "Twins of Evil: Hell Never Dies" joint tour with Rob Zombie.

Manson hasn't released new music since his 2020 "We Are Chaos" album.

In 2022, Marilyn confirmed he was dropped by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings, and talent agency CAA after he was accused of sexual assault.

Manson has consistently denied sexually assaulting or abusing anyone, claiming that his "intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners".