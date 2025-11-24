MARK OSEGUEDA Says It Will Be 'Quite Some Time' Before New DEATH ANGEL Album Is Released: 'We're Still Writing'

In a new interview with the That Metal Interview podcast, DEATH ANGEL singer Mark Osegueda spoke about the possibility of a new album from him and his bandmates, after the arrival of two new singles in 2025, "Wrath (Bring Fire)", which was first made available in May, and "Cult Of The Used", which came out earlier this month. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We have some more stuff recorded that we'll be releasing. But right now we're also writing for the full-length. We have no studio time booked to actually record it. We're still writing and doing some demos for that. So it's gonna be quite some time till a new full-length comes out. But we'll release a couple of songs here and there. But a full-length is definitely gonna happen in the future, for sure."

Asked when fans can expect to see the next DEATH ANGEL album, Mark said: "Yeah, well, it's gonna be a bit, for sure, 'cause we've got some touring to do and we've still got some writing to do and some demoing of the stuff. So I'm saying, if anything, it'd be — the earliest would be the tail end of 2026."

Earlier this month, DEATH ANGEL guitarist Rob Cavestany told Nikki Blakk of the San Francisco Bay Area radio station 107.7 The Bone, about "Cult Of The Used" and the group's upcoming tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of DEATH ANGEL's "Act III" album: "['Cult Of The Used'] is our first song that we released since 'Wrath (Bring Fire)', which came out earlier this year… It's a total DEATH ANGEL song. And ['Cult Of The Used'] was chosen 'cause it kind of, to me, will fit in our set that we do on the 'Act III' live set, where, of course, we do 'Act III' in its entirety, and then there's another act of songs that we're choosing that are not our typical songs that we normally play either. So it's been very challenging playing some harder-to-play live songs. But it's really cool and fun."

Asked which song that will be performed during the "Act III" 35th-anniversary tour is the most challenging to play, Rob said: "'Cult Of The Used'. 'Cause it's new, and it's really tricky to play and sing and do all the stuff at the same time — vocal harmonies and stuff… It fits, too, because on 'Act III', there's a lot of singing. I didn't realize until we were rehearsing all the songs that I'm singing on every song on 'Act III' — every song. And lead on some songs, and definitely a lot of harmonies and background stuff. So there's a lot of playing and singing and stuff that I haven't done for 35 years, since the last time we played some of these songs. So that in and of itself is brain splitting. So the new one is even to the next level 'cause at least the 'Act III' songs, there's some muscle memory in there that stayed for 35 years. It kind of came back kind of quicker. It was really weird. Mark said the same thing too. Mark's, like, strangely, it was really easy to bring this album back up. 'Cause we did it so much at that time, somehow it retained the muscle memory. But there's no muscle memory with new stuff. So we're getting it. It's getting better and better. But that song also has vocal harmonies, so that's why that's the one to do in the 'Act III' set. Don't get me wrong. People are gonna go, like, 'That doesn't sound like anything from 'Act III'.' I'm not saying it sounds like something from 'Act III'. Just for our new stuff, to me, it's complementary to that set."

Regarding the possibility of a new DEATH ANGEL album seeing the light of day in the not-too-distant future, Rob said: "The timing needs to be right. We need a big chunk of clearance of time to properly support a full-length album and for all the effort it takes to release a full-length album. That being said, our next album will be our tenth album, and I'll be damned if we stop short of ten. I'll be damned if we stop shore of ten. And most of it's written already… I can say that we haven't begun recording the album, but there are absolutely demos, recordings of the music and songs that are being created. And it's been happening for years. The songs that are being released, the singles that we have, they were made to be singles. So those were a different mindset from the album that has its own entirety of the collection of songs that belong together for a record. We're not rushing the process. And also just due to life and scheduling and things, the timing wasn't right. We need clearance to do the full thing going, and it just hasn't happened as of yet. And then now it was the 35th anniversary of 'Act III' this year. Next year's the 40th anniversary of our debut album, 'The Ultra-Violence'. So these things kind of like inspire us to do some live activity based on those records, because of those milestone celebrations of those birthdays."

Asked if he thinks fans can expect to see a new DEATH ANGEL album in 2026, Rob said: "Released in '26? I'd have to say that might be wishful thinking. But it's not impossible. And I'm dying, dying, dying to record these songs. So we're really trying to make it happen."

Rob also addressed the fact that DEATH ANGEL pulled out of its fall 2024 tour as the support act for W.A.S.P. because of scheduling conflicts with SLAYER guitarist Kerry King's solo band, which features Mark as the lead singer. He said :"You kind of learn to pivot instead of sit there just in anguish that things aren't going exactly how you want them to go. So, during this time I've come to evolve myself in such a way, and I think the whole band has had to, because of all the stuff. So, we're in a good space. We did have a moment there of being very antsy and kind of upset that we weren't able to do this or that, or things went this way or that… But you come to accept that. Such is the way, especially in this business. We're not the only ones that have to deal with changing circumstances. And you need to get through it, pick your sorry ass up off the ground, slap yourself around, take some deep breaths and then just see what you're gonna do next."

Rob was also asked if there are now more open communication lines between the DEATH ANGEL bandmembers, particularly since Mark publicly admitted he didn't inform his DEATH ANGEL bandmates of his involvement with Kerry's group until right before it was officially announced. Rob said: "Yes. The communication has definitely improved as of late. But again, like Gilda Radner said on 'Saturday Night Live', if it's not one thing, it's another. And damn if that ain't true. So, if it isn't one thing, it's another. So we're used to that by now. And it actually does make you grow as a person, if you utilize it the right way and keep your head together, and it does make you better at dealing with shit, because there's always stuff to deal with. And then you also realize that it's kind of weird because these things inadvertently send you down different paths. So if things didn't happen as they did, we wouldn't even be doing [a tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of] 'Act III' right now. But the idea came out of because of one thing to the other, and then so since we weren't able to deal with our new album right now, like, what are we gonna do? And then through our conversations, it came up. I must admit I was a hard sell at the beginning. It was never a plan to do this. It wasn't, like, "Eventually we're gonna do that.' It was just, like, we just move forward. I'm not trying to milk stuff from the past or whatever. But it just happened. And, actually, Ted [Aguilar, DEATH ANGEL guitarist] was very instrumental in convincing me."

As for what fans can expect to see on the "Act III" 35th-anniversary tour, Rob said: "It's [gonna be] 'Act III' [performed] in its entirety, meaning from front to back. It's the whole album in a row. So it's really exciting, to do it that way. It's cool, 'cause it sounds like the album. We're still working out exactly how we're gonna do it. And then, to be cute, we are doing it in like three acts. So there's act one, then there's a slight pause, then the second act of songs, pause, and then the third. So I don't even wanna say, because we're still dealing with how we're gonna present it. So I'm not even saying necessarily that we're starting with 'Act III'. It may or may not go that way, but 'Act III' will happen in its entirety."

He added: "Me and Mark are definitely in the idea of moving forward — not to deny your past, but we just were very adamant about not being stuck on living from your past. Like, you've got a couple new songs? Oh, well — everyone just wants to hear the song from 1980, whatever. So we wanted to make sure that our new material would be relevant and people would like it. And then we'd play the old stuff and mix it up, and you get one or the other, you get a combination."

Earlier in the month, DEATH ANGEL released the official music video for "Wrath (Bring Fire)" . The clip, which can be seen below, was filmed by Edgar Salazar during the "Summer Of Wrath Tour 2025" in Europe.

DEATH ANGEL's fall 2025 U.S. tour will feature support from VIO-LENCE (replacing originally announced support act TOXIC HOLOCAUST),LIONS AT THE GATE and MISFIRE. The trek will kick off on November 26 at the Oriental Theater in Denver, Colorado and wrap with two Christmas shows on December 18-19 at The Fillmore in San Francisco, California.

Osegueda is the featured singer on King's debut solo album, "From Hell I Rise", which arrived in May 2024 via Reigning Phoenix Music.

DEATH ANGEL released a live album titled "The Bastard Tracks" in November 2021 via Nuclear Blast. Recorded live at The Great American Music Hall in their hometown of San Francisco on May 22, 2021, and streamed live soon after, "The Bastard Tracks" was described in a press release as "a deep-cuts collection of rarely and never performed songs from the band's catalog" that was released digitally and on CD, vinyl and Blu-ray.

In October 2020, DEATH ANGEL released a four-song EP, "Under Pressure". The effort included a cover of QUEEN + David Bowie's "Under Pressure", followed by a new track titled "Faded Remains", plus acoustic versions of "Act III"'s classic "A Room With A View" and "Humanicide"'s "Revelation Song". The EP was mixed by Max Norman (OZZY OSBOURNE, MEGADETH, BAD COMPANY) and mastered by Ted Jensen (LAMB OF GOD, MACHINE HEAD, HALESTORM).

DEATH ANGEL's latest album, "Humanicide", was released in May 2019 via Nuclear Blast. The LP saw DEATH ANGEL returning to producer and friend Jason Suecof (DEICIDE, TRIVIUM) of Audiohammer studios for the recording and mixing, along with the mastering of the legendary Ted Jensen (SLIPKNOT, PANTERA) of Sterling Sound, who added the final touches and brought it all to life, with artist Brent Elliott White (LAMB OF GOD, MEGADETH) providing the ominous cover artwork.

In March 2020, DEATH ANGEL drummer Will Carroll spent almost two weeks on a ventilator in an intensive care unit at a Northern California hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. He first got sick when he and the rest of DEATH ANGEL spent more than a month on the road in Europe with TESTAMENT and EXODUS as part of "The Bay Strikes Back 2020" tour.

DEATH ANGEL was nominated for a Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" for the "Humanicide" title track. It was the group's first Grammy nomination.

Carroll joined DEATH ANGEL in 2009 as the replacement for the band's original drummer, Andy Galeon.

Photo credit: Stephanie Cabral