MARTY FRIEDMAN's Santiago Concert To Be Professionally Filmed For Future DVD Release

Former MEGADETH guitarist Marty Friedman's June 13 concert at Teatro Cariola in Santiago, Chile will be professionally recorded and filmed for a future live album and DVD.

Earlier today (Monday, May 26),Friedman shared a video message in which he said: "Santiago, Chile, I have a wonderful, wonderful announcement to make to you guys. We're gonna be recording a live DVD and a live album in your wonderful country and wonderful city of Santiago on June 13th. We're so honored and excited to be doing this. It's gonna be me, of course, and [drummer] Chargeee, of course, [bassist] Wakazaemon, of course, and [guitarist] Naoki [Morioka], of course. Can't wait to see you there."

In a 2019 interview with Australia's Amnplify, Friedman stated about performing live: "I like to do real, human, raw, sweaty [shows], just exploding and going crazy and having fun, but I still also enjoy some artists that use a lot of technology in their concerts. Sometimes, they even use backing synthesizers and other things and supplement their live sound. I'm not against that at all, depending on the project that it's used in. For example, there's a three-girl singing group called PERFUME in Japan, and they don't sing anything, but in the context of their concert, it's really a non-issue, because their concert is so incredibly exciting, and the visuals that they give you and the formations that they do and the amazing, imaginative stage sets and dance performances and vocal performances that match with the actual recorded vocals, it's so exciting. It's not about a person actually performing and singing. I really kind of don't like when people get hung up on, 'Well, it's not really being sung, so I can't enjoy myself.' It's a new age right now. There's a lot of different ways to enjoy yourself. It just depends on which artist you're watching. If you watch a guy like Elton John, it's a different kind of atmosphere altogether. That guy is a human god. He sits down there — one man, one piano — and just does everything himself. It's not an atmosphere that would require supplemental things, but there are other things [where] it's not just about music — it's about the whole world that's created inside that concert hall, and music might just be a part of it. Sometimes, you have to be modern and adjust things to make the whole world inside that concert hall perfect. I'm open to anything — as long as I get entertained at the end of the thing, I'm happy. It all depends on what you enjoy. For me, my concert, it's really very, very old-school. It's just four people really playing their asses off. That's pretty much all you're going to get, and that's the way I like it for my music... the whole concept is to be entertaining without having a singer. It's not a guitar clinic — it's a concert. It's not about showing off; it's not about, 'Look at this guitar lick.' It's about entertaining people, and having people walk away from that concert energized and feeling like they received something. My favorite compliment when people say it to me is, 'I had no idea instrumental music could be this fun. I didn't miss a singer at all.'"

As previously reported, Marty will follow the print release of his compelling autobiography last December, "Dreaming Japanese", with an audiobook version via Recorded Books on June 24. The audiobook release is available to pre-order now across all digital platforms via Amazon.

Written with veteran music journalist Jon Wiederhorn ("Louder Than Hell", "Raising Hell"),"Dreaming Japanese" debuted at No. 1 on Amazon's Heavy Metal Books chart and has received praise from major outlets including Rolling Stone, Guitar World, Decibel and Publishers Marketplace. The autobiography shares Friedman's inspiring journey from landing a gig as the lead guitarist for legendary thrash metal outfit MEGADETH during their peak years to his emigration from the U.S. to Japan, where he became a prominent television figure and Japanese pop culture household name as well as being appointed an official Ambassador Of Japan Heritage.

"I hope people can take away that there's never a 'right' way to live your life," said Friedman. "If you feel that pull to do something completely insane, something that everyone tells you is impossible, maybe you should listen to it. The normal tendency is to paint yourself in a good light, but what I find most interesting is when artists don't do that. The humble beginnings, the failures, the total insanity — those are the moments that stick with people."

"The book is really a journey that reveals Marty's unwavering dedication, unwillingness to compromise, and continual triumph in the face of adversity," said co-author Jon Wiederhorn. "From his greatest fantasies to his worst nightmares, It's a testament to the resilience and determination of a multi-dimensional guitar hero who ranks right up there with the very best."

The "Dreaming Japanese" audiobook delivers Friedman's story with verve with a riveting narrative that captures his relentless perseverance as he struggled to start again from nothing. After spontaneously leaving his home in the U.S., to feeling lost in the middle of Tokyo with few connections or concrete plans, the story traces his journey to acclimate and assimilate into the inner core of an alien society, language and culture. In fascinating detail and clarity, Friedman shares how he gradually made inroads into the Japanese entertainment industry, becoming a household name and fixture on mainstream television and earning respect as a highly influential solo artist. "Dreaming Japanese" follows the wildly entertaining, inspiring, and above all, unprecedented path of a rock and roll guitar player who took the biggest risk: leaving worldwide success to start over from scratch in a country, culture and society far from his own and ultimately becoming an official ambassador of Japan.

From the adrenaline-soaked years touring the world with MEGADETH — where he co-wrote some of the band's most iconic albums like "Rust In Peace" and "Countdown To Extinction" — to his surreal reinvention as a lead guitarist in J-Pop acts and host of over 800 Japanese television shows, "Dreaming Japanese" reveals the wildly entertaining, deeply human, and often hilarious story of a man who risked everything to chase a new dream halfway across the globe.