MASTODON And GOJIRA Announce 'The Mega-Monsters Tour' With LORNA SHORE; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

Teaming up for what promises to be an unforgettable jaunt of epic proportions, iconic Grammy Award-winning heavy rock band MASTODON will join forces with Grammy Award-nominated French heavy metal luminaries GOJIRA for "The Mega-Monsters Tour", a massive co-headline tour across North America in 2023 along with special guests LORNA SHORE on all dates. It finds these two juggernauts taking over arenas and amphitheaters throughout the spring and summer, alternating closing sets each night.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, January 18 at 10:00 a.m. EST and end on Thursday, January 19 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "HUSHED" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here before tomorrow for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, January 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour kicks off at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon on April 18, stops at legendary venues such as the Forum in Los Angeles, California on April 21, and steamrolls through MASTODON's hometown of Atlanta for their biggest Georgia headlining gig to date at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. The first leg concludes at Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania on May 11. Meanwhile, the tour resumes with a second leg from August 9 through September 2.

MASTODON will hit the road in support of their critically acclaimed ninth studio album, "Hushed And Grim". Meanwhile, GOJIRA are out supporting their seventh full-length album, "Fortitude", which garnered a Grammy Award nomination in the category of "Best Metal Performance" for "Amazonia". These two titans previously canvased North America together in 2014, and this reunion represents yet another major milestone in their respective careers.

Tour dates:

Leg 1:

Apr. 18 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Apr. 20 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

Apr. 21 - Los Angeles, CA The Forum

Apr. 22 - Phoenix, AZ - AZ Federal Theatre

Apr. 23 - Las Vegas, NV - Virgin

Apr. 26 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Apr. 28 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Apr. 29 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Apr. 30 - Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre

May 02 - Nashville, TN - Municipal Auditorium

May 04 - Boca Raton, FL - Sunset Cove Amphitheater

May 05 - St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre

May 06 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 07 - Asheville, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Center

May 09 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live

May 10 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

May 11 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

Leg 2:

Aug. 09 - Cincinnati, OH - MegaCorp Pavilion

Aug. 10 - Cleveland, OH - Jacob's Pavilion

Aug. 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

Aug. 12 - New York, NY - Coney Island Amphitheater

Aug. 13 - Syracuse, NY - OneCenter

Aug. 15 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple

Aug. 17 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

Aug. 18 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell

Aug. 19 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

Aug. 20 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall

Aug. 23 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion

Aug. 25 - Hammond, IN - Horseshoe

Aug. 26 - Omaha, NE - Westfair Amphitheater

Aug. 27 - Minneapolis, MN Waite Park Amphitheater

Aug. 29 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

Aug. 30 - Kansas City, MO Azura Amphitheater

Sep. 01 - Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheater

Sep. 02 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheater