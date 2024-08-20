  • facebook
MASTODON Announces 15th-Anniversary Expanded Reissue Of 'Crack The Skye'

August 20, 2024

The 15th-anniversary expanded reissue of MASTODON's seminal "Crack The Skye" album will be made available on October 4. The reissue includes a remastered version of the original album, as well as instrumental versions of all the tracks that appear on the LP.

The Blu-ray disc includes "Crack The Skye: 10th Anniversary Animations", "Crack The Skye: The Movie" and "The Making Of Crack The Skye". The box also includes a 24"x24" poster, 10"x10" sheet with four individual custom-designed magnets and a 12-page 12"x12" booklet.

All editions feature re-imagined artwork from MASTODON's longtime collaborator Paul Romano.

Originally released in March 2009, MASTODON's fourth album features "Oblivion", "Divinations", "The Last Baron" and more.

The LP's title pays tribute to drummer/vocalist Brann Dailor's late sister Skye.

In 2019, MASTODON celebrated the tenth anniversary of "Crack The Skye" by playing the album in its entirety on tour. The band also released a range of "Crack The Skye" merchandise, including a picture disc of the record, t-shirt, jacket, poster and more. In addition, MASTODON released a documentary detailing how they made the landmark album.

MASTODON recorded "Crack The Skye" in June 2008 at Atlanta's Southern Tracks studio with veteran producer Brendan O'Brien (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, PEARL JAM, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS).

"We worked with Matt Bayles on our first three records because he was a good friend and has a good ear," MASTODON vocalist-bassist Troy Sanders told Revolver magazine. "But Brendan is great at helping out with musical patterns and vocal approaches. Working with him was crucial for making the kind of record we wanted to make."

MASTODON recently launched a North American tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of another album, 2004's "Leviathan". The trek, which is scheduled to conclude August 31, is co-headlined by LAMB OF GOD.

