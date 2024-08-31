MASTODON Could Release New Song 'Sooner Than You Think'

MASTODON has hinted at the release of a new song.

The Atlanta metallers, who haven't put out any fresh music since the arrival of 2021's "Hushed And Grim" LP, floated the possibility of a new track in a social media update commemorating the 20th anniversary of their "Leviathan" album.

The band wrote: "Happy 20th Anniversary, 'Leviathan'!

"It's wild to look back at how far we've come in the past two decades. In the 'Leviathan' days, we were grinding it out in a van, dreaming of something bigger. Who would've thought that would lead to 20 years of incredible experiences! Grammy nominations and a win! #1 spots on the Billboard Rock Chart, and even a cameo in 'Game Of Thrones' amongst other things!

"We've had the honor of touring the world, playing everywhere from small clubs to massive festivals, sharing the stage with our favorite bands like SLAYER, METALLICA, and PRIMUS. Now, celebrating 20 years of 'Leviathan' alongside our good ole' buddies [LAMB OF GOD] as they mark 20 years of 'Ashes Of The Wake' on a co-headline arena tour — just wow!

"Seeing our fanbase grow into a global community has been amazing. Thank you to everyone who's been rockin' with us since 'Leviathan' and to those who've joined us along the way! The last 20 years have been an incredible ride, and it feels like we're just getting started.

"We're excited for what's next… maybe even a new song sooner than you think... maybe…"

MASTODON's "Ashes Of Leviathan" co-headlining tour with LAMB OF GOD celebrates the 20th anniversary of "Leviathan" and LAMB OF GOD's "Ashes Of The Wake" albums, both of which were released on the same date in 2004 (August 31).

"Ashes Of Leviathan" has taken MASTODON and LAMB OF GOD through the U.S. and Canada, culminating on the exact 20th anniversary of each album on August 31 in Omaha, Nebraska at the Astro Amphitheater.

"Leviathan", released on Relapse Records, was MASTODON's first concept album, loosely based on the 1851 novel "Moby-Dick" by Herman Melville. Three magazines named the LP "Album Of The Year" in 2004: Revolver, Kerrang! and Terrorizer. In 2009 and 2015, MetalSucks named "Leviathan" the best metal album of the 21st century. "Leviathan" was also released with an audio DVD in a limited-edition set with a black-and-gold slipcase.

MASTODON's latest album, the aforementioned "Hushed And Grim", was a double LP recorded at the band's Atlanta studio, West End Sound. The effort was produced by David Bottrill (TOOL, RUSH, MUSE, PETER GABRIEL) and was MASTODON's most expansive song cycle to date, featuring 15 distinct tracks. It achieved the band's third consecutive No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hard Rock Albums chart and earned MASTODON a Grammy Award nomination for the track "Pushing The Tides". Additionally, the album's single "Teardrinker" secured a top 10 position on the rock radio charts, a further testament to the band's widespread acclaim.