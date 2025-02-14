MATT SORUM Sets Record Straight: STEVEN TYLER Will Never Tour Again

In a new interview with Joe Rock of the WBAB radio station, former GUNS N' ROSES and VELVET REVOLVER drummer Matt Sorum spoke about serving as the musical director of Steven Tyler's sixth annual Grammy viewing party which was held on February 2 at the Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, California. Tyler's Grammys viewing party was sponsored by Janie's Fund, the initiative he created in order to bring hope and healing to girls and young women who have experienced trauma. At the event, Tyler gave his first performance since AEROSMITH's retirement from touring due to the singer's vocal injury.

Matt said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I just did Steven Tyler's gig. He called me and said, 'Matt, can you help me?' And I said, 'I'll do whatever you need.' So I put everything together. We just did Janie's Fund, and I was musical director. It wasn't called KINGS OF CHAOS [the name of Sorum's all-star musical project], but I played with Billy Idol, Joan Jett, which was killer… And then Steven came out. Nuno Bettencourt. Mick Fleetwood jumped up, Tom Hamilton. And Steven sang for the first time in a year and a half. And we did the charity."

Referencing the fact that some fans were surprised to hear Tyler sounding so strong, despite having retired from touring with AEROSMITH, Matt said: "Some fans were a little bit, like, 'Well, he can sing.' Well, let me just explain what's happening with Steven Tyler, 'cause he's a really good friend. And we were on the phone 10 times a day. It was great. And he trusts me. And I'm so honored. And he's such an iconic guy and I feel like as a guy that's been in a band his whole life, he wanted that feeling of having a collaborator on this and a bandmate, and he chose me. I was, like, 'Okay.' For two months, we talked every day… But anyway, he went out and sang. And it was a really big moment for him because he hurt himself bad. Now, is he gonna tour again? No, he's not. Because, and I explained this to people, Steven cannot put himself under the rigors of doing a full worldwide tour because there's a lot of pressure. And if you're not a singer, you wouldn't understand what he goes through, but he's 77 years old and he's a perfectionist. And if he doesn't sing correctly, it bothers him. And he's not gonna put it on tape, like 80 percent of the people that are out there taking your money. He will not be on tape, and he won't change the keys of the song. That's just who he is. He's, like, 'I'm an artist. I'm a singer. This is my band. I've been doing this for 50 years. And if I can't do it perfect, I can't do it.' And I respect that. And I talked to him about it multiple times. I said, 'So, just sing four or five songs tops.' He says, 'I can do that.' And that was just one time. Maybe down the line, he'll do it again and possibly do the same amount of songs."

Sorum added: "I wanted to explain that to the fans that are commenting, 'Oh, he's singing. And I can't go. And a lot of people were let down [when AEROSMITH canceled their tour], and I've gotta tell you, the guy that was let down the most was Steven Tyler. 'Cause he loves his fans. And believe me, I know him well enough to know that he was not happy about it. And so to have him on stage was, I cried. It was just beautiful. And I hope that he can do more, because it's in his blood."

At the Palladium concert, Tyler and EXTREME's Nuno Bettencourt opened with "More Than Words", joined by Mick Fleetwood, and went into "Dream On" with Lainey Wilson. AEROSMITH's Tom Hamilton and THE BLACK CROWES' Chris Robinson then joined Tyler and Bettencourt for "Sweet Emotion", "Walk This Way" with Jessie J, and "Heartbreaker". Tyler and Bettencourt also performed "Toys In The Attic".

Last summer, AEROSMITH announced that they were officially retiring from touring due to Tyler's vocal injury. The legendary Massachusetts rockers made the announcement on August 2, 2024 — nearly one year after the now-76-year-old singer fractured his larynx during a September 2023 show.

In AEROSMITH's original retirement announcement, the band wrote: "As you know, Steven's voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We've seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible.

"We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage," the statement continued. "We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time."

The band also thanked its fans for their constant support.

"Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades," the statement read. "Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock 'n' roll history."

"It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives," the statement continued.

The "Peace Out" tour came to a halt after what turned out to be a final gig in Elmont, New York on September 9, 2023. That show came just three dates into the trek, which was supposed to last through February 2024. Tyler said in a statement at the time that the injury caused bleeding but that he hoped he and his AEROSMITH bandmates would be back on the road after postponing a few shows.

The rescheduled "Peace Out" tour was due to begin September 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with special guests THE BLACK CROWES.

Tyler released a solo LP in 2016.