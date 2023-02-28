MATT SORUM To Be Joined By COREY TAYLOR, LZZY HALE, COREY GLOVER, Others For KINGS OF CHAOS Concert At 'Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach'

All-star rock band KINGS OF CHAOS — with special guests — will headline the Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach's Saturday night, April 15 concert presented by Acura.

The show will take place at approximately 6:30 p.m. on the plaza in front of the Long Beach Performing Arts Center adjacent to the Long Beach Convention Center and is free to Saturday race ticket holders. Space at the plaza is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

KINGS OF CHAOS, the brainchild of GUNS N' ROSES and VELVET REVOLVER drummer Matt Sorum, is an international all-star band with a revolving lineup of top rock-and-roll talent. The lineup for Long Beach is scheduled to include guest vocalists Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT, STONE SOUR),Corey Glover (LIVING COLOUR),Lzzy Hale (HALESTORM) and Rome (SUBLIME) along with guitarists Gilby Clarke (GUNS N' ROSES),Billy Duffy (THE CULT),Vernon Reid (LIVING COLOUR),Brent Woods (Taylor Hawkins),bass guitarist James LoMenzo (MEGADETH) and drummer Sorum.

Sorum also brought KINGS OF CHAOS to the Grand Prix in 2017, playing 90 minutes of hit songs to a big crowd in front of the plaza stage.

"As Long Beach is my birthplace, this is a very special gig for me," said Sorum. "KINGS OF CHAOS are excited to join this legendary event and we're putting together a once-in-a-lifetime show to make it even more memorable for fans of live music. Fast cars and rock 'n' roll! Does it get any better?”

"I'm so honored to be joining the KINGS OF CHAOS for a night none of us will forget," said Hale. "And to be surrounded by these lifers of live music for such a legendary event, not only will make this a true moment in time for the fans, but for myself as well! Thank you to all the boys for having me! Let's get loud!"

The Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach will be headlined by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, as well as the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. In addition, the weekend will include the Super Drift Challenge under the lights on Friday and Saturday nights, plus doubleheader action from Robby Gordon's SPEED/UTV Stadium Super Trucks, Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America and the new-for-2023 Historic F1 Challenge.

Saturday tickets start at $77 for a general admission ticket that gives access to the concert, Lifestyle Expo, all racing events plus unreserved seating in select grandstands. A three-day ticket that includes prime Saturday/Sunday reserved seating in grandstand upper levels costs $175. Pre-paid parking packages are also available, along with handicapped seating, NTT INDYCAR SERIES Paddock passes, Super Photo tickets and a wide variety of hospitality packages.

Fans can select and pay for their Grand Prix seats, parking and paddock passes online at gplb.com. Ticket orders can also be placed by calling the toll-free ticket hotline, (888) 827-7333. Also featured on gplb.com is the latest Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach news and racetrack information, photos and ongoing announcements of special race week activities.

Photo credit: Jonas Åkerlund