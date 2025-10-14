MAX And IGOR CAVALERA Release New Song 'Piledriver' To Celebrate Zangief's Outfit 4 In 'Street Fighter 6'

CAVALERA, the band featuring former SEPULTURA members Max (guitar, vocals) and Igor "Iggor" Cavalera (drums),has recorded a new original song called "Piledriver" to celebrate the release of Zangief's Outfit 4 in "Street Fighter 6", the action fighting game developed by Capcom. Zangief's Outfit 4 will be available on October 15 alongside DLC character C. Viper and a collaboration with Chunsoft's 1994 visual novel "Banshee's Last Cry". A special avatar gear with the CAVALERA band logo on it will also be available for free too.

"Piledriver" was written all about the Russian wrestler who is a fictional character in Capcom's "Street Fighter" series, including lyrics like "Zangief is lord, and it's time to attack" and "The hammerfist, the Red Cyclone."

"Street Fighter" director Takayuki Nakayama wrote on X: "Having grown up listening to SEPULTURA, SOULFLY and CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, I never imagined that one day I would work with heroes like Max and Iggor. When I found out they had accepted the job — bands I loved since my school days — our sound team, made up of other metal lovers, and I went absolutely wild with joy."

He added: "They showed us their raw and unique worldview in 'Morbid Visions', made history with 'Chaos A.D.', collaborated with my equally beloved Mike Patton on 'Roots' (my favorite album) and gave me a lot of motivation when I heard 'Back To The Primitive', by SOULFLY. What I'm trying to say is that I am truly and deeply grateful! Thank you."

In 2023, Max and Igor revisited their earliest SEPULTURA releases, "Morbid Visions" and "Bestial Devastation", and re-recorded them. A year later, they entered the final chapter of their early-days trilogy by releasing a re-recorded version of SEPULTURA's "Schizophrenia".

SEPULTURA fell apart in 1996 with the exit of Max after the rest of the Brazilian four-piece split with the vocalist/guitarist's wife Gloria as their manager. Max's brother, drummer Igor stuck around with the group for another ten years before leaving SEPULTURA and re-teaming with Max in CAVALERA CONSPIRACY.

Although SEPULTURA has maintained a diehard fanbase in all parts of the world throughout the band's four-decade history, Max-era albums "Roots" and "Chaos A.D." were by far SEPULTURA's most commercially successful, having both been certified gold in the U.S. for sales in excess of five hundred thousand copies.