MAX CAVALERA Defends AXL ROSE Against Online Criticism: 'Who Gives A F*** What Somebody Weighs?'

During an appearance on a recent episode of the GUNS N' ROSES-centric Appetite For Distortion podcast, former SEPULTURA and current SOULFLY frontman Max Cavalera addressed the incessant online criticism leveled at Axl Rose over the GN'R singer's supposed weight and diminished vocals, saying (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "My wife showed me the other day where there was some people shit talking Axl, and it's, like, come on, man. Fuck you all. It's such bullshit. Leave the guy alone. 'Cause I had a little bit of that. You gain a couple pounds and people gotta talk shit about your weight. What is this? Are we models? Are we Vogue models or are we rock and rollers?"

The Brazilian-born musician, who has lived in Phoenix, Arizona for more than three decades, continued: "It was never about the fucking weight. Who gives a fuck what somebody weighs? It's about the music, man. It's about what they play. It's about what you like in the music. So, yeah, I heard that and I was, like, totally, I was, like, 'Fuck this shit.' This is just cowards [talking shit online]… It's, like, what? Are you never gonna get old? Dude, it happens to everybody. All of us, most of us are gonna get old, and you're not gonna be the same… I fucking wear that shoe with pride, the white hair and the stitches. I take pride in that. It took a long time to get that."

Max went on to say that he "never got to meet Axl, but I'm sure we'd hit it off pretty good. I kind of heard that some of his assistants are Brazilian," referencing Rose's management company Team Brazil and the singer's longtime personal assistant Beta. "That is so cool."

Back in May 2016, Max weighed in on Axl filling in for AC/DC singer Brian Johnson on the legendary Australian rock band's European and North American tours after doctors told Johnson he faced "total hearing loss." Asked by Metal Wani for his opinion about the Axl-AC/DC pairing, Max said: "I don't know… It sucks, I think. I like AC/DC, man. They always were outlaws back in Australia. We used to watch 'Let There Be Rock', the movie, as kids in Brazil, and I remember [seeing an] AC/DC album [where they] had jail tattoos and shit. Bon Scott was badass, Brian Johnson was badass. But I don't think Axl really fits AC/DC. AC/DC is more, like, yeah, outlaws, and I don't think Axl is too much of an outlaw to fit in. But I don't know… It's not my band. I don't call the shots."

SOULFLY's thirteenth album, "Chama", will be released on October 24 via Nuclear Blast Records. "Chama" was recorded at the Platinum Underground Studio in Mesa, Arizona by John Aquilino. John has worked with Max and company multiple times before and is not only a talented engineer but a family friend. The album was produced by SOULFLY drummer and Max's son Zyon Cavalera and Arthur Rizk. The latter was also responsible for the mixing and mastering.

Last month, SOULFLY released a Costin Chioreanu-created lyric video for "Storm The Gates", the first single from "Chama". The track was described in a press release as "a battle cry against control and greed."

Rizk has not only worked with the Cavalera family numerous times before, but has also helped to shape the world of heavy metal in the modern day. SOULFLY enlisted Carletta Parrish to create the album artwork. For the album, Igor Amadeus Cavalera (GO AHEAD & DIE, NAILBOMB, HEALING MAGIC) played bass and Mike De Leon played guitar. The album also features Dino Cazares (FEAR FACTORY) on one of the tracks.

This past May, SOULFLY recruited Chase Bryant (WARBRINGER) to play bass on the band's European tour, which kicked off on June 7 at the South Of Heaven festival in Maastricht, Netherlands.

A month earlier, SOULFLY parted ways with the band's longtime bassist Mike Leon.

Leon, formerly of HAVOK, joined SOULFLY in September 2015 as the replacement for STATIC-X bassist Tony Campos, who left SOULFLY in May of that year.

In August 2021, SOULFLY parted ways with longtime guitarist Marc Rizzo due to personal differences. FEAR FACTORY's Dino Cazares played guitar for SOULFLY on the band's 2021 and 2022 run of shows.

Guitarist Mike DeLeon has been touring with SOULFLY for more than two years. Prior to hooking up with SOULFLY, DeLeon had been a member of PANTERA singer Philip Anselmo's solo band PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS, which he joined in 2015 as the replacement for Marzi Montazeri. More recently, Mike filled in for Zakk Wylde at the first rehearsal for the fall 2022 PANTERA shows.