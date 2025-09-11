MAX CAVALERA On His Son ZYON Co-Producing SOULFLY's Upcoming 'Chama' Album: 'It Was So Cool'

In a new interview with Christina Rowatt of the We Wreck Records podcast, SOULFLY frontman Max Cavalera spoke about the band's upcoming thirteenth album, "Chama", which will be released on October 24 via Nuclear Blast Records. "Chama" was recorded at the Platinum Underground Studio in Mesa, Arizona by John Aquilino. John has worked with Max and company multiple times before and is not only a talented engineer but a family friend. The album was produced by SOULFLY drummer and Max's son Zyon Cavalera and Arthur Rizk. The latter was also responsible for the mixing and mastering.

Regarding Zyon's role as producer on "Chama", Max said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Zyon's presence on 'Chama' is super important. I cannot tell you how important it was, because it was so cool. I produced SOULFLY records before, like 'Prophecy' and 'Dark Ages'. And so I said to him right in the beginning of the process, like, 'How do you feel about producing this record?' He kind of freaked out. But I was, like, 'It would be cool, because you're young and you hungry, man. You remind me of me when I was 18, when I was 17, when I was making [SEPULTURA's] 'Beneath The Remains' [album], and I wanted all those things. This is the fire that I need. I'm old, man. I produced records already. You don't want me to produce this thing. I'm telling you, you don't want me to produce it. You wanna produce this album. It'd be cool if you produced it.' So I sold him on that. I got him to produce. And it was the coolest, because he was so excited. But also he was challenging me in a way that I haven't been challenged in the studio before — stuff like, I'd do a riff and [he was], like, "Eh, it's okay. Can it be better?' Who are you to tell me, can it be better? But that's what's cool because he is not just a 'yes' man. He's actually challenging me to do something better than I already did. So I go back to the drawing board and make something better out of it. And then we had all the pedals, man, all the noise. The record is full of noise everywhere. It's great. I love it. And that's, that's the combination of Zyon and Arthur together, Arthur Rizk. He and Zyon produced this thing together, and it was so cool to have them both."

Earlier this month, Max told Scott Itter of Dr. Music about "Chama": "It's been a journey, but I think more than ever I felt really inspired by this record, maybe being our thirteenth record. And we went deep into the whole going back to the origin essence of what SOULFLY is, in reality, 'cause SOULFLY was created as an entity that was going to embrace tribal grooves and spirituality, and I think this record has both of those things in a big way. But also modern, because I think the production between Zyon and Arthur gave the record a modern touch as well."

Max also talked about the inspiration for the "Chama" title, which came from the Brazilian professional mixed martial artist Alex Pereira, who has used the song "Itsári" from Cavalera's former band SEPULTURA for all his UFC walkouts. In the Xavante language, "itsári" means "roots" and the instrumental track is an ode to Brazilian traditions. Max said: "Yeah, that moment was a huge moment to me to experience. I had never experienced something like that in my life, and I got to experience that with my son Zyon, watching together. He is a big UFC fan, and we both watched that live and I had the goosebumps. And [Alex] is walking out with 'Itsári' and he does the bow and arrow and lets go the 'Chama' scream. And that moment really, it cut me deep. I was, like, 'I'm inspired by this guy. I'm inspired by this moment. I wanna make a record to celebrate this inspiration.' So this is what 'Chama' is."

Max continued: "'Chama' is a celebration of feeling inspired again. Because it's a hard thing, man, to feel inspired, especially after you make so many records like me. It becomes harder and harder to be inspired, and it becomes easier to always just kind of just do whatever, just put out whatever record. And I'm not satisfied with that. And even though, the way I look at things, like, I don't have nothing to prove to anybody anymore, I have a lot of gas left in the tank, so you know what? I am gonna prove you something. That's kind of the feeling… It's that ready-to-battle kind of feeling, especially 'Storm The Gates' and 'No Pain = No Power'. 'No Pain = No Power' is actually influenced by all of that, all of those athletes going into war in the UFC ring, or even a football player, when he has to play through pain to actually get the power of the touchdown. You see that on TV, and it's cool. I think that I was tapping into that emotion of, without the pain, there is no power. They coexist. One feeds off the other. Without the pain, you will never reach the power and you'll never get the glory. That's kind of the idea of the song. And it was cool, because I think it connects to a real SOULFLY back to singing about shit that I know, rather than some of the other lyrics were more ethereal and kind of nonsensical. So now this record has more of personal lyrics about shit that I really connect to. I believe on those lyrics, I believe in what I'm saying."

Cavalera added: "There's a thing about, about metal. I think when you're screaming what you believe, your scream becomes more powerful than when you are just saying something that makes no sense or nobody knows what the hell you're screaming for. If you're screaming something that you really mean it — like I think it's an old rock and roll quote: mean what you say, say what you mean. You know, that kind of shit. So I was tapping into all that, but [it's a] really battle-born kind of record. It's ready for battle all the way through. And even in the quiet moments, it's still cool because it makes you check out."

Last month, SOULFLY released a Costin Chioreanu-created lyric video for "Storm The Gates", the first single from "Chama". The track was described in a press release as "a battle cry against control and greed."

"Chama" track listing:

01. Indigenous Inquisition

02. Storm The Gates

03. Nihilist

04. No Pain = No Power

05. Ghenna

06. Black Hole Scum

07. Favela / Dystopia

08. Always Was, Always Will Be...

09. Soulfly XIII

10. Chama

Rizk has not only worked with the Cavalera family numerous times before, but has also helped to shape the world of heavy metal in the modern day. SOULFLY enlisted Carletta Parrish to create the album artwork. For the album, Igor Amadeus Cavalera (GO AHEAD & DIE, NAILBOMB, HEALING MAGIC) played bass and Mike De Leon played guitar. The album also features Dino Cazares (FEAR FACTORY) on one of the tracks.

Zyon stated: "With each SOULFLY record I've played on, I can feel my evolution happening in real time. This record was no different as I got to handle a good amount of the production for the first time. Trying to take the band to places we have never been before was a blast and I look forward to more production work in the future!"

SOULFLY's lineup on "Chama" is:

Max Cavalera - Vocals, Guitar

Igor Amadeus Cavalera - Bass

Zyon Cavalera - Drums

Mike De Leon – Guitar

SOULFLY played "Favela / Dystopia" live for the first time on July 8 at Maimunarnika in Sofia, Bulgaria.

In a recent interview with MetalUnderground.com, Max stated about the musical direction of the new SOULFLY material: "The record, it's cool. It feels to me [like it] has the adventurous spirit of the first record [1998's 'Soulfly']. Sonically, it's pretty different from the first record — it's more intricate and maybe even heavier, heavier grooves. But in terms of spirit and attitude, it's similar to the first record, which I think is cool that I got to figure out a way to put my mind back at that time and what made me create that record and use it again on a new record. It's pretty fun. It's kind of hard to do, but I think it was an exciting thing to tackle. It was kind of, like, 'Let's try to do this. Let's see if you can use your first album as somehow some kind of inspiration for your thirteenth record. [Laughs] And that was great, man. I love that. I love that kind of vibe that the record has."

Cavalera continued: "That's the cool thing about this record. It's kind of, in a way, a return to what me and fans of SOULFLY fell in love with SOULFLY for. And then throughout the years, many of the other records had a lot of different vibes in it. Some of them went more thrashy with stuff like 'Dark Ages' [2005], 'Omen' [2010], 'Conquer' [2008]. So, to me, making a record that sonically is inspired by the first thing that you did as a band, it was a challenge — there's a challenge in that — 'cause it's easier said than done. Because I don't wanna just copy that first record either. There's no point in doing that. I'm just using it as inspiration. It's really just full on for metal inspiration. The songs [themselves], they're gonna have their own personality and their own vibe. But, yeah, it's coming out quite interesting. I'm excited to hear what the fans are gonna think about this one."

This past May, SOULFLY recruited Chase Bryant (WARBRINGER) to play bass on the band's European tour, which kicked off on June 7 at the South Of Heaven festival in Maastricht, Netherlands.

A month earlier, SOULFLY parted ways with the band's longtime bassist Mike Leon.

Leon, formerly of HAVOK, joined SOULFLY in September 2015 as the replacement for STATIC-X bassist Tony Campos, who left SOULFLY in May of that year.

In August 2021, SOULFLY parted ways with longtime guitarist Marc Rizzo due to personal differences. FEAR FACTORY's Dino Cazares played guitar for SOULFLY on the band's 2021 and 2022 run of shows.

Guitarist Mike DeLeon has been touring with SOULFLY for more than two years. Prior to hooking up with SOULFLY, DeLeon had been a member of PANTERA singer Philip Anselmo's solo band PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS, which he joined in 2015 as the replacement for Marzi Montazeri. More recently, Mike filled in for Zakk Wylde at the first rehearsal for the fall 2022 PANTERA shows.

Photo credit: Jim Louvau