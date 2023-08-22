MAX CAVALERA's GO AHEAD AND DIE To Release Second Album, 'Unhealthy Mechanisms', In October

MAX CAVALERA's GO AHEAD AND DIE To Release Second Album, 'Unhealthy Mechanisms', In OctoberAugust 22, 2023
GO AHEAD AND DIE, which features vocalist and guitarist Max Cavalera (SOULFLY, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, SEPULTURA) along with his son, singer, guitar and bass player Igor Amadeus Cavalera, will release its sophomore album, "Unhealthy Mechanisms", on October 20 via Nuclear Blast Records. This new installment to the band's dystopian catalog is a fresh dive into the madness of society and the pollution that ravages our minds.
The first taste of the album comes in the form of the single "Tumors". The headbang-inducing track is a call out to the backstabbers who are toxic and are the "tumors" of life that if left to spread can become cancer. Check out the animated video created by Romanian artist Costin Chioreanu below.
Max comments: "The new G.A.A.D. is on its way! More brutal, feral, extreme, and intense than ever before! The album goes in a deep dive into the mental health subject and it's produced by Igor A! It's by far the most anarchist record I've ever been a part of in my entire career!"
Igor Amadeus Cavalera states: "I'm so excited to release this monster of a record! This album will take you through the darkened madness of declining mental health. It is definitely the heaviest record I've ever created, and I can't wait to unleash it on the masses! G.A.A.D.!"
"Unhealthy Mechanisms" was produced by Igor Amadeus Cavalera while John Aquilino handled the recording in his Platinum Underground Studio steeped in the mystic ambiance of the Superstition Mountains' foothills. The mixing and mastering were once again handled by Arthur Rizk (CAVALERA, SOULFLY, TURNSTILE). For the artwork, the band enlisted Santiago Jaramillo of Triple Seis Design to create the unnerving design that fits with the album title. GO AHEAD AND DIE's newest record is a testament to declining mental health around the world, and a reminder that we are not alone in our pain. The mind is lost. The fuse is lit. Time to set everything ablaze.
"Unhealthy Mechanisms" track listing:
01. Desert Carnage
02. Split Scalp
03. Tumors
04. Drug-O-Cop
05. No Easy Way Out
06. M.D.A. (Most Dangerous Animal)
07. Chasm
08. Cyber Slavery
09. Blast Zone
10. Unhealthy Mechanisms
GO AHEAD AND DIE is:
Max Cavalera - Vocals, Guitar
Igor Amadeus Cavalera - Vocals, Guitar, Bass
Johnny Valles - Drums
Photo credit: Kevin Estrada
