  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

MAYHEM Announces Special 40th-Anniversary North American Tour

August 27, 2024

True Norwegian black metal stalwarts MAYHEM are set to commemorate their 40th anniversary with a series of exclusive performances in six cities across North America this November. The unique production will decimate theaters in Montreal, Quebec; Toronto, Ontario; Queens, New York; Chicago, Illinois; Los Angeles, California and Denver, Colorado from November 12 to November 23.

Local pre-sales will start on Thursday, August 29 at 1:00 p.m. EDT / 10:00 a.m. PDT with the general on-sale launching on Friday, August 30 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

MAYHEM's 40th-anniversary show promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans, featuring a setlist that spans their illustrious career, from their groundbreaking debut album, "Deathcrush", to present day. This concert will celebrate the band's legacy over four decades of musical evolution and boundary-pushing performances. This electrifying live performance showcases a retrospective of MAYHEM's 40-year career as pioneers of black metal and will include rare footage and iconic photos.

Formed in 1984 in Norway, MAYHEM has been at the forefront of the black metal scene, known for their controversial history, groundbreaking music, and unparalleled live performances. Over the years, they have cemented their status as one of the most influential bands in extreme metal, continually pushing the boundaries of the genre.

Now, as MAYHEM reflects on its 40-year legacy, they celebrate their triumphs over tribulations and tragedy with a-never-before-seen performance, featuring their biggest production yet and other special surprises. When this seminal year concludes, MAYHEM will lay this special production to rest, so this is the only time fans will have to experience this celebratory and rare era of the godfathers of black metal.

MAYHEM "XXXX" North American dates:

Nov. 12 - Montreal, QC @ Olympia
Nov. 15 - Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall
Nov. 17 - Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center
Nov. 18 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater
Nov. 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Nov. 23 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

MAYHEM has nearly 1,000 shows to its name. Since their formation in Langhus, Norway in 1984, the band — now comprised of Necrobutcher (bass),Hellhammer (drums),Attila Csihar (vocals),Teloch (guitars) and Ghul (guitars) — has brought its brand of bellicose, preternatural black metal to over 60 countries. From the United States and Germany to Australia and Brazil, MAYHEM has stunned, bewildered, and turned rabid a global legion. Much of that respect and devotion started in the early 1990s but persisted to the present day on the strength of official live albums "Live In Leipzig" (1993),"Mediolanum Capta Est" (1999),"Live In Marseille 2000" (2001) and "De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive" (2016).

Find more on Mayhem
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).