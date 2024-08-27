MAYHEM Announces Special 40th-Anniversary North American Tour

True Norwegian black metal stalwarts MAYHEM are set to commemorate their 40th anniversary with a series of exclusive performances in six cities across North America this November. The unique production will decimate theaters in Montreal, Quebec; Toronto, Ontario; Queens, New York; Chicago, Illinois; Los Angeles, California and Denver, Colorado from November 12 to November 23.

Local pre-sales will start on Thursday, August 29 at 1:00 p.m. EDT / 10:00 a.m. PDT with the general on-sale launching on Friday, August 30 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

MAYHEM's 40th-anniversary show promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans, featuring a setlist that spans their illustrious career, from their groundbreaking debut album, "Deathcrush", to present day. This concert will celebrate the band's legacy over four decades of musical evolution and boundary-pushing performances. This electrifying live performance showcases a retrospective of MAYHEM's 40-year career as pioneers of black metal and will include rare footage and iconic photos.

Formed in 1984 in Norway, MAYHEM has been at the forefront of the black metal scene, known for their controversial history, groundbreaking music, and unparalleled live performances. Over the years, they have cemented their status as one of the most influential bands in extreme metal, continually pushing the boundaries of the genre.

Now, as MAYHEM reflects on its 40-year legacy, they celebrate their triumphs over tribulations and tragedy with a-never-before-seen performance, featuring their biggest production yet and other special surprises. When this seminal year concludes, MAYHEM will lay this special production to rest, so this is the only time fans will have to experience this celebratory and rare era of the godfathers of black metal.

MAYHEM "XXXX" North American dates:

Nov. 12 - Montreal, QC @ Olympia

Nov. 15 - Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall

Nov. 17 - Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center

Nov. 18 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater

Nov. 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Nov. 23 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

MAYHEM has nearly 1,000 shows to its name. Since their formation in Langhus, Norway in 1984, the band — now comprised of Necrobutcher (bass),Hellhammer (drums),Attila Csihar (vocals),Teloch (guitars) and Ghul (guitars) — has brought its brand of bellicose, preternatural black metal to over 60 countries. From the United States and Germany to Australia and Brazil, MAYHEM has stunned, bewildered, and turned rabid a global legion. Much of that respect and devotion started in the early 1990s but persisted to the present day on the strength of official live albums "Live In Leipzig" (1993),"Mediolanum Capta Est" (1999),"Live In Marseille 2000" (2001) and "De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive" (2016).