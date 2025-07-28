MAYNARD JAMES KEENAN's PUSCIFER Releases 'In Case You Were Napping' Retrospective Collection

PUSCIFER, the multi-dimensional rock troupe featuring Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell and Carina Round, has released "In Case You Were Napping" (Puscifer Entertainment/Alchemy Recordings/BMG),a 15-song digital-only collection celebrating the band's nearly two decade recorded legacy of boundary-pushing music.

Pulling from the band's albums and EPs, "In Case You Were Napping" serves as both a primer for new listeners and a curated journey for longtime fans. The track listing highlights favorites such as "The Humbling River", "Momma Sed" and "Conditions Of My Parole", alongside standout tracks including "The Mission - M Is For Milla Mix" (featuring vocals from Milla Jovovich),the prescient 2020 single "Apocalyptical" and "Sessanta" tour closer "Grand Canyon".

The collection arrives as PUSCIFER has publicly confirmed their fifth studio album will arrive in 2026. Fans won't have to wait long for a preview, on August 11, the band will perform the as-of-yet untitled record in its entirety over two performances at Exchange L.A. The 8 p.m. set is sold out but a limited number of tickets remain for the 5 p.m. set.

"In Case You Were Napping" track listing:

01. Queen B

02. Momma Sed

03. Indigo Children

04. The Humbling River

05. The Mission – M Is For Milla Mix

06. Conditions Of My Parole

07. Horizons

08. Man Overboard

09. The Remedy

10. Grand Canyon

11. The Arsonist

12. Apocalyptical

13. Bullet Train To Iowa

14. The Underwhelming

15. Breathe (Versatile Mix)

PUSCIFER is an electro-rock band and multimedia experience. Their catalog consists of four full-length studio albums: "V is for V..." (2007),"Conditions of My Parole" (2011),"Money Shot" (2015) and "Existential Reckoning" (2020) — in addition to a series of EPs, live albums, and remixes. Beyond the core trio of Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell and Carina Round, the group's ever-evolving ecosystem has encompassed luchadores, aliens, a cast of unforgettable characters, and a host of remarkable guest musicians.

The project traces its origins to early 1990s Hollywood, when Keenan performed at Tantrum, a local comedy-meets-variety night helmed by Laura Milligan (who would later perform with PUSCIFER in the role of Hildy Berger). In addition to tallying tens of millions of streams and views, they've piqued the curiosity of the press. Entertainment Weekly christened them "Exceptionally groovy," Variety described their music as "hypnotic electronic rock," and Stereogum said they are "darkly playful." Revolver added, "You're highly unlikely to find another band that explores the fear and loathing of our uncertain times in as chill a fashion as the latest from Maynard James Keenan's art-rock outfit PUSCIFER."

Renowned for their immersive live show, the group's performances blur the lines between concert and theater, traversing the dusty American Southwest, the sweaty squared circle, and outer space. They've brought their unique live experience to life everywhere from Coachella to Bonnaroo.

Earlier this year, Maynard told the Cleveland Scene about PUSCIFER: "It has evolutionary potential. Just the way we approach everything is very focused play, for lack of a better explanation. The way Mat works and I work and Carina works dovetails. We're currently working on a new album. Watching it come together is really inspirational as I can see each piece as it's been added or subtracted. We're not sitting in a studio together, so it's fun to get an update and hear what someone has done, and you can react."

In January, Keenan told YouTuber Rick Beato that a new PUSCIFER album was coming.

"We don't really like to talk about anything until we feel like we're 90% there, so I can now say out loud there's a PUSCIFER record coming in 2025," he said. "We're 90% written. Now we have to go back and start tracking stuff."