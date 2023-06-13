Mechanical Bull From 'Commonwealth Games' Could Be Named After OZZY OSBOURNE

According to BBC News, Ozzy is one of the four names on the shortlist for the mechanical bull that made an appearance at last year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Almost 2,000 names were put forward for the bull after it became a massive hit at the sporting events' opening ceremony last summer and judges have now whittled these names down to the final four: Ozzy, Bostin, Brummie or Boulton? The public vote will be open until midnight on June 20.

The 33-foot bull will be unveiled at its permanent home, Birmingham New Street station, in July.

The Ozzy name comes from legendary heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne, who performed at the closing of the Commonwealth Games in his original hometown of Birmingham on August 8, 2022. The BLACK SABBATH icon made a surprise appearance at the Games, declaring "Birmingham forever" as fireworks erupted. Ozzy performed "Paranoid", with BLACK SABBATH guitarist Tony Iommi and two musicians from the band's final tour, Adam Wakeman, who played bass and keyboards, and drummer Tommy Clufetos, also on stage.

Lord Peter Hendy, chair of Network Rail, said: "The response to the competition was amazing with nearly 2,000 people sending in their suggestions. It was an honor to work with the West Midlands Mayor Andy Street to choose the final four, but it's over to the public to make the all-important final decision.

"The bull was an icon of the Commonwealth Games and we just had to save it, and give it a permanent home at Birmingham New Street station."

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, added: "So the time has come for people to have their say and choose a name for the iconic bull that so wonderfully captured the spirit of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Will it be Ozzy, Brummie, Bostin or Boulton? The choice is yours.

"I cannot wait to see what the public decide they want tourists and local people to call the bull as they marvel at it in the brilliant setting of New Street Station in the months and years ahead."

A petition to keep the sculpture in the city received more than 15,000 signatures.