MEGADETH's DIRK VERBEUREN Pays Tribute To SEAN REINERT: 'The World Lost A True Legend And A Beautiful Soul'

Former SOILWORK and current MEGADETH drummer Dirk Verbeuren has paid tribute to Sean Reinert, saying that the ex-DEATH and CYNIC drummer "is the ultimate reference when it comes to creativity and swing in metal drumming."

Reinert was found unresponsive at his San Bernardino, California home on Friday night (January 24). According to TMZ, he was transported to a hospital, but after life-saving measures proved ineffective, he was pronounced dead upon arriving. No foul play is suspected at this time. However, an official cause of death is pending an autopsy, which hasn't been conducted yet.

Earlier today (Sunday, January 26), Verbeuren took to his social media to write: "The world lost a true legend and a beautiful soul. Sean Reinert's innovative, dynamic, soulful playing on [DEATH's] 'Human' and [CYNIC's] 'Focus' completely changed the game of metal drumming. As a teenager, I went out and bought my first splash cymbal after hearing Sean use his splashes so beautifully. No one played like him and to many, including myself, Sean is the ultimate reference when it comes to creativity and swing in metal drumming.

"As a person, Sean was jovial, kind-hearted, thoughtful and always ready to crack a joke or tell a hilarious story. Through his heartfelt laughs during the many game/movie nights my wife and I shared together with him and his husband Tom, or his big hugs when it was time to head home to take care of his cats, Sean's warm presence filled the room in the best possible way. It's so hard to fathom that he's gone... We spoke just a few weeks ago and he sounded as happy as ever.

"My heart goes out to Tom as well as Sean's family, friends, bandmates and fans. We will miss you so much, Sean... Rest in peace, brother, and thank you for everything."

Reinert was a founding member of the pioneering progressive metal band CYNIC, along with guitarist/vocalist Paul Masvidal, and he remained in the group until September 2015.

In 1991, Reinert and Masvidal joined the legendary Florida band DEATH to record the "Human" album. After touring with DEATH, they returned to CYNIC.

Reinert played his last shows with CYNIC in September 2015 in Japan.

After his exit from CYNIC, Sean was involved with the Los Angeles progressive rock group PERFECT BEINGS.

