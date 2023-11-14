MEGADETH's DIRK VERBEUREN Recruits SEPULTURA, OBITUARY Members For Debut SAVAGE LANDS Single

Season Of Mist has partnered with the musicians of SAVAGE LANDS. Through this partnership, they will their heads together to support forests in Costa Rica. This is the first time a record label will be partnering and releasing the music of a non-profit organization.

After seeing first-hand how deforestation threatens Costa Rica's ecosystem, two angry metalheads started their own non-profit organization. Named after their joint passion for savage heavy metal and wildlife preservation, SAVAGE LANDS was founded in 2022 by MEGADETH drummer Dirk Verbeuren and musician-turned-activist Sylvain Demercastel, who's a Costa Rica resident.

"Hearing the chainsaw on a daily basis, because of a recent real estate fever destroying Costa Rica's ecosystem, we thought it was time to start a new type of action," says Sylvain. "We are reaching out to this great active community of metalheads."

Today, SAVAGE LANDS has debuted its first single. "The Last Howl" features Andreas Kisser (SEPULTURA) and John Tardy (OBITUARY). 100% of the song's royalties will go toward protecting threatened lands from deforestation.

Listening is already donating directly to the forest preservation effort. An extra step can always be taken by directly donating to the cause through SavageLands.org.

Artists occasionally support causes through donations to organizations. With SAVAGE LANDS, Verbeuren teamed up with Demercastel to create their own U.S .501(c)3 non-profit.

SAVAGE LANDS raises money for reforestation. Using their own royalties, donations and other fundraising efforts, the organization builds nature sanctuaries, establishes green zones and purchases forestland for other preservation projects. They work with other non-profits, as well as scientists and forest engineers.

Since forming in 2022, Verbeuren and Demercastel have gained the support of other passionate metalheads. The list includes members of HEILUNG, GOJIRA, LAMB OF GOD, LORD OF THE LOST and TESTAMENT, plus publications like Decibel.

Recording lineup:

* Dirk Verbeuren (MEGADETH) - Drums

* Sylvain Demercastel - Guitar

* Andreas Kisser (SEPULTURA) - Guitar

* John Tardy (OBITUARY) - Vocals

* Poun (BLACK BOMB A) - Vocals

* Etienne Treton (BLACK BOMB A) - Bass