  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

MEGADETH's Rattleheads NFT Rebranded As Megadeth Digital

August 25, 2023

Iconic thrash metal pioneers MEGADETH, led by founder and frontman Dave Mustaine, have announced their latest endeavor in the Web3 space as they transform the Rattleheads NFT brand into Megadeth Digital. Starting with a generative collection by Mustaine and MEGADETH, this cutting-edge NFT experience will grant fans and blockchain enthusiasts alike, unique access and exclusive glimpses into the world of MEGADETH.

"From the very beginning, when our first album set the standard for thrash metal to our 2016 album release that came with a full Virtual Reality experience, I've always made sure that we were leading the charge," Mustaine said. "With the continued development of Web3 technology and its ability to directly connect us with our fans, I'm excited to dive deeper into this world with MEGADETH NFTs and create new immersive experiences for our community in this evolving space."

MEGADETH is working alongside Bill Starkov, an NFT project founder, and Haddy, the new artist for Megadeth Digital, both who made a name in Web3 through their collection "Apocalyptic Apes". For this relaunch Starkov is lending his NFT knowledge and relationships to the project.

"The music and the blockchain will live in perfect harmony together. Music has the ability to be deleted so quickly from streaming platforms or YouTube, but the blockchain is permanent," Starkov explains. "By expanding their presence in Web3, MEGADETH's artwork and music has the ability to live on in the blockchain for decades to come."

After championing multiple facets of the music industry, MEGADETH will continue to solidify its name and place in Web3 with this upcoming launch. Combining a passion for digital assets and experiences in the ever-evolving crypto space, MEGADETH is committed to building a strong foundation with Megadeth Digital and bringing the excitement back to Web3. With a variety of experiences in the works allowing unprecedented access to MEGADETH and Mustaine, fans of the band will have access to a limited availability item that will last a lifetime.

More information can be found on MEGADETH's official web site and the Megadeth Digital Twitter.

Find more on Megadeth
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).