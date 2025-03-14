Melodic Rockers GIANT Return With New Album 'Stand And Deliver'

Melodic rockers GIANT will release their new album, "Stand And Deliver", on May 16 via Frontiers Music Srl. To coincide with the announcement, the band has shares the first single, "Hold The Night", with an accompanying lyric video, available to view below.

GIANT drummer and founder David Huff expressed his excitement for the new album: "Making GIANT records has always been our passion! Thanks to everyone at Frontiers, we can make our dreams happen. I know it's a bit of a different lineup, but whoever is in the lineup, the legacy of GIANT lives on".

GIANT return with a powerful new chapter in their storied career, featuring a fresh lineup that propels the band's signature sound to exhilarating new heights.

"Stand And Deliver" showcases once again the talents of David Huff on drums, Mike Brignardello on bass, Kent Hilli (of PERFECT PLAN) as the commanding lead vocalist, with the addition of Jimmy Westerlund (ONE DESIRE) on guitars. Westerlund also takes on mixing duties alongside Alessandro Del Vecchio, who adds his touch on keyboards as a featured guest.

As if this dynamic combination of talent was not enough, the album also includes some gems penned by the original guitarist and singer Dann Huff, including "Time To Call It Love" (a collaboration with the late Mark Spiro),"Holdin' On For Dear Life" and "Paradise Found", coming both from his sessions with Van Stephenson, which strongly link the new album with the sound of the classic album "Time To Burn".

Wth this new album, GIANT delivers the hard-hitting rock and melodic hooks that fans have come to expect, while pushing the boundaries of the genre with a state-of-the-art production.

"Stand And Deliver" track listing:

01. It's Not Right

02. A Night To Remember

03. Hold The Night

04. I Will Believe

05. Beggars Can't Be Choosers

06. It Ain't Over Till It's Over

07. Stand And Deliver

08. Time To Call It Love

09. Holdin' On For Dear Life

10. Paradise Found

11. Pleasure Dome

Originally formed in the late '80s by brothers Dann and David Huff, together with the experienced jazz and rock keyboardist Alan Pasqua and Nashville session bass player Mike Brignardello, GIANT would soon become one of the most respected bands of the melodic hard rock scene, with the release of their debut album "Last Of The Runaways" (A&M Records, 1989). Following countless live performances in support of their debut, the band released the follow-up "Time To Burn" (Epic, 1991),an album still regarded as a main source of influence for many melodic and hard rock bands who came after. With the sudden change of musical climate in the early '90s, GIANT disbanded with their members becoming involved in different projects, with both Dann and David Huff becoming well respected producers.

In 2001, Frontiers prompted GIANT to release "III", an album that would prove to be a landmark in the growth of the new era melodic rock scene, particularly in Europe. Unfortunately, Dann's busy schedule along with the other members' commitments made the reunion impossible to carry on as had originally been planned; however, the vision of bringing GIANT back as a band with a recording and touring lineup was something that the band was still open to exploring, even if Dann had to step away. Thus, original members, drummer David Huff and bassist Mike Brignardello, with the blessing of Dann, started endless research for the right musicians that could be part of a renewed GIANT lineup. In the end, the choice fell on vocalist Terry Brock (ex-STRANGEWAYS) and guitarist John Roth (WINGER, STARSHIP). The resulting album, "Promise Land", soon became a fan favorite, showcasing top quality songwriting and performances. GIANT, however, went into hibernation again, with the exception of a one-off show in 2017, where the original band members reunited on a Nashville club stage for a charity event. That event piqued fan interest and Frontiers and David Huff started talking again to see if they could manage to find the right formula for a new album from GIANT. When the Swedish band PERFECT PLAN released a cover version of the GIANT's original hit "Stay" in 2019, all the pieces of the puzzle started to fall into place.

Huff and Brignardello were keen on the idea of Kent handling lead vocals for the next GIANT release. Dann Huff gave his seal of approval, appearing on lead guitar on the single "Never Die Young", which anticipated the successful release in 2022 of the "Shifting Time" album.

GIANT is:

Kent Hilli - Lead Vocals

Jimmy Westerlund - Lead Guitar

Mike Brignardello - Bass

David Huff - Drums

Photo credit: Enzo Mazzeo