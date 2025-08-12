MEMPHIS MAY FIRE Announces Fall 2025 U.S. Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

MEMPHIS MAY FIRE Announces Fall 2025 U.S. Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET PresaleAugust 12, 2025
MEMPHIS MAY FIRE — Matty Mullins (vocals),Kellen McGregor (guitar),Cory Elder (bass) and Jake Garland (drums) — will embark on a headline tour this fall. "Memphis May Fire: The Shapeshifter Tour Leg 2" will kick off on November 17 in Florida and run through December 16 in Arkansas. RAIN CITY DRIVE will serve as direct support, with NEVERTEL and IF NOT FOR ME also appearing.
A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Thursday, August 14 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) ET and end on Thursday, August 14 at 11:59 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMSHAPESHIFT" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Thursday for ticketing links for individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, August 15 at 10 a.m. local time.
"The first leg of the 'Shapeshifter' tour was absolutely unforgettable, and we knew we had to keep it going," shares Mullins. "We're beyond excited to announce Leg 2, hitting more cities and bringing along our friends in RAIN CITY DRIVE, NEVERTEL and IF NOT FOR ME. We can't wait to see y'all out there and make this next chapter of the tour even bigger than the first."
MEMPHIS MAY FIRE released its latest album, "Shapeshifter", on March 28 via longtime label Rise Records. The LP received critical acclaim and recognition from SPIN, New Noise, Idobi and more.
When the "Shapeshifter" title track was first released last November, Mullins said in a statement: "'Shapeshifter' reflects the struggle of wrestling with identities and the need to confront the masks we wear. This track, and the entire album, is about exposing those parts of ourselves we often keep hidden. It's a journey through the layers of deception, self-reflection, and the struggle to find what's genuine in a world full of pretense. We wanted 'Shapeshifter' to embody that feeling of losing and finding yourself, over and over, until you finally see what's real."
MEMPHIS MAY FIRE on tour with RAIN CITY DRIVE, NEVERTEL and IF NOT FOR ME:
Nov. 17 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
Nov. 18 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
Nov. 20 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall
Nov. 21 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues
Nov. 22 - Richmond, VA - The National
Nov. 23 - Washington DC - The Howard
Nov. 25 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
Nov. 26 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
Nov. 28 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City
Nov. 29 - Detroit, MI - Majestic
Nov. 30 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
Dec. 01 - Madison, WI - Sylvee
Dec. 03 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
Dec. 05 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
Dec. 06 - Missoula, MT - Wilma
Dec. 07 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
Dec. 09 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater
Dec. 10 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Dec. 11 - Las Vegas, NV - The Portal
Dec. 12 - Tucson, AZ - Encore
Dec. 14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
Dec. 15 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
Dec. 16 - Fayetteville, AR - Ozark Music Hall