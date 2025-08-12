MEMPHIS MAY FIRE Announces Fall 2025 U.S. Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

MEMPHIS MAY FIRE — Matty Mullins (vocals),Kellen McGregor (guitar),Cory Elder (bass) and Jake Garland (drums) — will embark on a headline tour this fall. "Memphis May Fire: The Shapeshifter Tour Leg 2" will kick off on November 17 in Florida and run through December 16 in Arkansas. RAIN CITY DRIVE will serve as direct support, with NEVERTEL and IF NOT FOR ME also appearing.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Thursday, August 14 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) ET and end on Thursday, August 14 at 11:59 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMSHAPESHIFT" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Thursday for ticketing links for individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, August 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

"The first leg of the 'Shapeshifter' tour was absolutely unforgettable, and we knew we had to keep it going," shares Mullins. "We're beyond excited to announce Leg 2, hitting more cities and bringing along our friends in RAIN CITY DRIVE, NEVERTEL and IF NOT FOR ME. We can't wait to see y'all out there and make this next chapter of the tour even bigger than the first."

MEMPHIS MAY FIRE released its latest album, "Shapeshifter", on March 28 via longtime label Rise Records. The LP received critical acclaim and recognition from SPIN, New Noise, Idobi and more.

When the "Shapeshifter" title track was first released last November, Mullins said in a statement: "'Shapeshifter' reflects the struggle of wrestling with identities and the need to confront the masks we wear. This track, and the entire album, is about exposing those parts of ourselves we often keep hidden. It's a journey through the layers of deception, self-reflection, and the struggle to find what's genuine in a world full of pretense. We wanted 'Shapeshifter' to embody that feeling of losing and finding yourself, over and over, until you finally see what's real."

MEMPHIS MAY FIRE on tour with RAIN CITY DRIVE, NEVERTEL and IF NOT FOR ME:

Nov. 17 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

Nov. 18 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

Nov. 20 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

Nov. 21 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

Nov. 22 - Richmond, VA - The National

Nov. 23 - Washington DC - The Howard

Nov. 25 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

Nov. 26 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Nov. 28 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City

Nov. 29 - Detroit, MI - Majestic

Nov. 30 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

Dec. 01 - Madison, WI - Sylvee

Dec. 03 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

Dec. 05 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

Dec. 06 - Missoula, MT - Wilma

Dec. 07 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

Dec. 09 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

Dec. 10 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Dec. 11 - Las Vegas, NV - The Portal

Dec. 12 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

Dec. 14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

Dec. 15 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

Dec. 16 - Fayetteville, AR - Ozark Music Hall