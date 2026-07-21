MESHUGGAH Announces Exclusive Signing And Limited-Edition 'Transformers' Collaboration At San Diego Comic-Con

MESHUGGAH members Tomas Haake and Mårten Hagström will make a special appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, signing for fans at the Reigning Phoenix Music/Stern Pinball booth, #4029, on Friday, July 24, at 3:30 p.m.

The appearance will coincide with the unveiling of a limited-edition MESHUGGAH x Hasbro's Transformers t-shirt, created to celebrate four decades of "The Transformers: The Movie" and three decades of MESHUGGAH's seminal album "Destroy Erase Improve".

The collaboration draws inspiration from the transformation of Megatron in the 1986 animated film. After being destroyed in battle by Optimus Prime, Megatron is betrayed by Starscream and cast into space, before being rebuilt by Unicron as Galvatron, a narrative progression that mirrors the title "Destroy Erase Improve".

"Big machinery. Massive destruction. Reconfiguration. A pretty accurate analogy to our sound, is it not?" says Mårten Hagström.

The limited-edition design brings together two influential forces in music and pop culture, connecting the mechanical destruction and transformation of the "Transformers" universe with the precision, power and constant evolution of MESHUGGAH's sound. The artwork was done by renowned "Transformers" and "G.I. Joe" artist Ken Christiansen. Ken has spent over a decade shaping the "Transformers" franchise's visual identity for Hasbro and Activision, from Generations toy packaging and Covenant Of Primus lore art to "Transformers" video game concept art and IDW comic covers.

Ken comments" "Two of my favorite things are 'Transformers' and metal music, when the chance came up to combine the two, how could I pass that up? And to do it for a killer band like MESHUGGAH, can't get much better."

Reigning Phoenix Music will also celebrate the band's anniversary remastered reissues of "Destroy Erase Improve" and "Catch Thirtythree" with San Diego Comic-Con-exclusive splatter vinyl variants of both releases.

Fans attending the signing will have the opportunity to meet Tomas Haake and Mårten Hagström and explore the exclusive merchandise and vinyl offerings available at the booth.

Event details:

MESHUGGAH Signing

Friday, July 24

3:30 p.m.

Reigning Phoenix Music/Stern Pinball Booth

Booth #4029

San Diego Comic-Con

Quantities of the collaborative T-shirt and exclusive vinyl variants will be limited and available while supplies last.

Formed in Umeå, Sweden in 1987, MESHUGGAH have spent more than three decades redefining the outer limits of heavy music. Known for their groundbreaking use of complex polyrhythms, down-tuned guitars, dissonant atmospheres, and surgically precise execution, the band has become one of the most influential forces in extreme and progressive metal.

Across their catalog, MESHUGGAH have continually pushed their sound forward, from the technical thrash foundations of their earliest work to the genre-altering breakthroughs of "Destroy Erase Improve", "Chaosphere", "Nothing", "Catch Thirtythree", "obZen" and beyond. Their music has had a profound impact on modern metal, inspiring generations of artists and helping shape the rhythmic vocabulary later associated with the djent movement, while remaining unmistakably singular in vision and execution.

Rather than following trends, MESHUGGAH have built an entire language of their own: mechanical yet human, cerebral yet crushing, and as hypnotic as it is devastating. With a reputation for uncompromising innovation and formidable live performances, MESHUGGAH continue to stand as one of the most original, challenging, and revered bands in heavy music.