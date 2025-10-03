METAL CHURCH, Ex-W.A.S.P. And WARLOCK Members Join Forces In N.Y.C.; 'Built To Destroy' Title Track Now Available

Following the stomping debut single "Heavy As Hell" from their upcoming album "Built To Destroy", due out on November 14, New York steamrollers N.Y.C. kick down the doors of the virtual Heaven 'N' Hell Bar once again, this time with the album's crushing title track. Louder, faster, and meaner, "Built To Destroy" is a perfect metal battering ram for the beginning of the end times. The self-titled track arrives accompanied by an official next-gen Unreal Engine 5 music video, available below.

N.Y.C. — featuring Tommy Bolan (WARLOCK),Stet Howland (W.A.S.P., METAL CHURCH) and Steve Unger (METAL CHURCH) — rages with the raw spirit of an era when "badass" was still a compliment, when action heroes were leather-clad wild cards instead of neurotic teens, and when heavy metal proudly gave pop the middle finger. Think classic riffs, explosive energy, and a no-compromise attitude forged in the fire where metal, action flicks, and first-person shooters like Doom collided.

Bolan sums it up best: "The title song — a crisp 'I'm fed up and sick of everything!' Simply a respawn of the good old Do It My Way — and if you get in my way, I'll run you over and drop a building on you. A feel-good song for everyone who's had enough!"

Keeping with the band's signature mix of heavy riffs and cinematic world-building, the track's music video takes place in the flame-spewing cathedral of the Heaven 'N' Hell Bar. This time, the doors open to a dark dimension, revealing glimpses of a post-apocalyptic cityscape that fans will instantly connect to the Doom-inspired aesthetics introduced in "Heavy As Hell".

Directed once again by Academy Award–winning Hollywood veteran Walter Schulz, the video continues N.Y.C.'s groundbreaking series of virtual performances powered by Epic's Unreal Engine.

"The approach to the N.Y.C. music videos has been a unique new way and possibly a future industry standard to produce content for this type of material," says Schulz.

Markus Liedtke, CEO and founder of AMNET (Adrenalizing Media Network),adds: "Every gamer knows Epic's Unreal Engine — but we're taking it to the next level. With our N.Y.C. music video project, we're redefining how artists, gaming, and entertainment merge into a new kind of global franchise."

The Heaven 'N' Hell Bar itself debuted at San Diego Comic-Con (CCI 2023) in an exclusive comic book edition of NRCity Stories Extreme: Chapter 0 – A Painful Birth, where the band first stepped into their growing narrative universe.

What would it sound like if AC/DC brawled with JUDAS PRIEST in an alley while MOTÖRHEAD revved a Harley over the whole thing? Meet N.Y.C. and their debut album "Built To Destroy". It's heavy, it's loud, it's fed up, and it's definitely not here to make friends.

Founded by lead singer and guitarist Tommy Bolan, born and raised in Queens, New York and the six-string shredder behind WARLOCK's platinum "Triumph & Agony", N.Y.C. also features metal legends Howland on drums and Unger on bass. Together, they channel the sound of New York City: noisy, restless, pissed off and ready to rise from the gutter.

Their debut album "Built To Destroy" was produced by Tommy Bolan and is being released by Adrenalizing Media Network (executive producer). It was recorded at Deep End Music Studios and mastered by Robert Vosgien (Los Angeles, USA).

Bolan comments on the debut album: "I wanted to write songs that were real to me. With our songs, we can vent our aggression while at the same time exorcise our demons of insanity. I'm the guy on the New York street corner screamin' about everything, and you FEEL that intensity in our live show."

Tommy continues: "'Built To Destroy' is basically the return for anyone to end all of the bullshit that has been dumped on them in their life. All of the madness, lies, and self-sacrifice of body, mind, and soul at the hands of others shall now be turned around. As my song says: I am 'tired of smiling'. All of this has made me the half man-half machine you see before you. I have returned to set my demons free and tolerate no one's limitations any longer."

"Built To Destroy" track listing:

01. Heavy As Hell

02. Twisted

03. United

04. Tired Of Smiling

05. Lyin' Eyes

06. Let's Roll (40 Brave)

07. Central Park

08. Fight

09. Full Tilt

10. Highway To Nowhere

11. Gasoline

12. 244

13. Built To Destroy

"Built To Destroy" is a full-on sonic tantrum and the pre-release festivities are coming in hot. The launch of Bolan's signature guitar strings (via Optima Strings) is underway, alongside some — quite literally — epic and amazing videos with VFX veteran Walter Schulz (Emmy and Academy Award winner and Hollywood VFX director). Schulz and the team at Adrenalizing Media Network have been working with Unreal Engine and all their latest technologies, spared no effort to get never done before uses out of the outstanding capabilities of the latest gaming tech.

"Walter is a master at his craft and a perfect fit," states Bolan, "The visual world he has created captures the intensity of N.Y.C."

N.Y.C. is:

Tommy Bolan - Vocals/Guitar

Stet Howland - Drums

Steve Unger - Bass