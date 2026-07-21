METAL HALL OF FAME Launches Official Podcast; First Episode Features Ex-MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON

After more than a decade of honoring the legends who shaped hard rock and heavy metal, the Metal Hall Of Fame is expanding the conversation with the launch of the "Metal Hall Of Fame" podcast. The first podcast episode will premiere July 21,2026 on the Metal Hall Of Fame's official YouTube channel.

Hosted by entertainment personality Cathy Rankin and Metal Hall Of Fame founder/CEO Pat Gesualdo, the "Metal Hall Of Fame" podcast gives fans the opportunity to share candid conversations and untold stories with major artists and iconic industry leaders.

The debut episode features guests David Ellefson (MEGADETH) and Jimmy Kay (co-founder of The Metal Voice). Fans will hear details on the podcasters' notable music projects, the story of how Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne joined with Pat Gesualdo to honor original Ozzy drummer Lee Kerslake for his work for the "Blizzard Of Ozz" and "Diary of A Madman" albums, topics on the current music industry, and much more.

Each episode of the "Metal Hall Of Fame" podcast will feature both Rankin at Pratt Podcasting Studios and Gesualdo either on tour drumming as part of the Metal Hall Of Fame all-star band, at major events with the Metal Hall Of Fame mobile museum and tour bus, or in the studio. Fans will hear great stories from legendary artists and industry executives, The crazy behind-the-scenes antics with the rock stars being inducted at Metal Hall Of Fame gala and topics shaping the current global hard rock and heavy metal music scene.

The Metal Hall Of Fame is sponsored by Ellefson Coffee Co., Pratt Podcasting, Monster Energy and Danny Wimmer Presents.

The Metal Hall Of Fame is a non-profit organization that honors legendary hard rock and heavy metal musicians and music industry executives with event tours, award galas, and performances throughout the world. The mission also brings free music programs to help special needs children.

The annual Metal Hall Of Fame celebrity gala has included historical moments throughout hard rock and heavy metal, including Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne granting former Ozzy drummer Lee Kerslake his dying wish of receiving his platinum record awards for the "Blizzard Of Ozz" and "Diary of A Madman" albums, having METALLICA induct Megaforce Records founders Jon and Marsha Zazula, inducting JUDAS PRIEST at Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany, inducting Steve Vai, TRIUMPH, Geoff Tate, and members of KISS and IRON MAIDEN, inducting ANTHRAX at Heavy Montreal, having Paul Stanley induct longtime KISS manager Doc McGhee, having Brian May of QUEEN induct Joe Satriani.

As always, fans can vote at www.metalhalloffame.org for their favorite bands to be inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame.

Last year, Gesualdo told West Coast Leather about how the Metal Hall Of Fame came to be: "In 2016 DEEP PURPLE got inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. When the drummer's wife went up to accept the award on his behalf, the camera panned to the audience and everybody was like half asleep. Ten seconds later Eazy-E got [his] award and everyone was so excited. I was so annoyed. I said, 'You know what? We need our own show and we are going to call it the Metal Hall Of Fame.' That was in April, and that following January 3,000 miles away, we had our first show."

Asked what his favorite thing is about working with the Hall Of Fame inductees, Pat said: "We are dedicated to preserving and honoring the musicians that have worked so hard for so many decades to keep the music that we love alive and something needed to be done about that."