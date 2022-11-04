METALLICA And DEF LEPPARD Partner With VAULT To Launch Music Graphic Novel Line

Vault Comics has announced Headshell, a new line of graphic novels from iconic recording artists, including METALLICA, DEF LEPPARD, THE BEACH BOYS, FALL OUT BOY's Pete Wentz, Redman and more. Richard Rudolph — acclaimed songwriter and producer, and veteran music executive and publisher — will guide strategy and artist relations for Headshell.

Great musicians are storytellers. But some stories need to be told on the page. Headshell works with iconic recording artists to create unique graphic novels that resonate with artists and audiences. Headshell graphic novels present original stories inspired by artists' careers and music, giving fans an all new way to connect with the artists and music they love.

Together, Headshell artists have sold many hundreds of millions of albums, generated billions of streams and views, and have hundreds of millions of followers across social media platforms.

METALLICA co-founder Lars Ulrich said: "The team at Vault are pushing boundaries and are bold storytellers. We are excited to partner with them."

Brian Monaco, Sony Music Publishing president and global chief marketing officer said: "We're honored to partner with DEF LEPPARD and Vault Comics to help bring Headshell's 'Hysteria' to life. There are many exciting opportunities for songwriters across the graphic novel space and I look forward to working with Vault to further amplify the stories of SMP songwriters."

Headshell will launch with "Dying Inside" from Pete Wentz, Hannah Klein and Lisa Sterle. FALL OUT BOY co-founder Pete Wentz said: "Creating a new graphic novel with Vault and one of my favorite writers, Hannah Klein, has been an insane experience — in the best possible way. Between her perspective, honesty and super-dark sense of humor and Vault's creative support throughout the entire process, I'm excited to share it with the world soon." Klein is best known for her work on the short-form Snapchat series "Everything Is Fine". Artist Lisa Sterle has worked with Vault on "Submerged" and "Witchblood".

"We have one overriding goal at Vault: to bring readers the very best comics and graphic novels," said Vault CEO Damian Wassel. "We're thrilled to bring that experience creating amazing, award-winning stories to Headshell in partnership with some of the biggest names in music. I can't wait to share the Headshell line of books with the world."

Headshell books will be available in standard, deluxe, and collectors' editions, including special one-of-one rarities. Each graphic novel will debut first for direct sale, and will subsequently have a mass market release through Vault's distribution partners, including category leading distributor Simon & Schuster.

Vault is a critically acclaimed entertainment company that creates bold new science fiction, fantasy, and horror stories that has been committed to working with historically underrepresented talent since day one. Purpose-built to create enduring fans, our catalog of more than eighty original titles attracts a diverse, enthusiastic, and growing audience. Originating new story properties first as comics and graphic novels, Vault has partnered with leading companies like CBS, Netflix, Paramount and more, to adapt its story properties to film, television, audio productions, video games, and consumer products.