METALLICA Announces Third Concert Benefiting 'All Within My Hands' Foundation

METALLICA's third concert benefiting the band's All Within My Hands foundation (AWMH) will be held on December 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Established by the members and management of METALLICA in 2017 as a means to invest in the people and places that have supported the band, All Within My Hands is focused on supporting sustainable communities through workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. All expenses of the Foundation are covered by the band, the board, and a few special friends so that 100% of donations go to the organizations it supports. AWMH is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Earlier today, METALLICA released the following statement: "We're excited to announce the date of our third Helping Hands Concert & Auction as we invite you to join us in Los Angeles on December 16, 2022, for a very special show benefiting All Within My Hands. It has been a few years since we connected in person for this unique event, so we want to get on your calendar now!

"We're excited to share all the amazing things the Foundation has accomplished and we are inspired to look toward the future. Of course, we'll cap it all off with a full night of live music!

"We hope you will join us for the celebration; keep watching this site and our socials for more details coming soon."

In its first six months of operation, All Within My Hands donated more than $750,000 to local food banks around the world — a practice the band and AWMH have continued on the North American "WorldWired" tour, donating to local food banks in every city and meeting dedicated people who focus their daily lives on helping others.

The METALLICA family and the All Within My Hands foundation board members are committed to running an organization of the highest integrity where expenses are kept to a minimum and are paid for entirely by the band, the board, and friends who have worked with the band over many years and are excited to help in this mission. As such, 100% of all donations from fans and third parties go to the organizations AWMH supports.

In January, METALLICA announced the appointment of Peter Delgrosso as executive director to All Within My Hands. Pete had served on AWMH advisory board since 2018 and is focused on the future of the foundation.

Said Delgrosso: "All Within My Hands is an incredible organization reflecting the charitable vision of one of the greatest bands in the world, and I am incredibly honored and humbled to be named executive director and to the board. I've seen firsthand the huge impact the foundation has made across its Metallica Scholars program to promote workforce education, the fight against hunger, and numerous other local critical services, including disaster relief due to wildfires, COVID, and hurricanes. Ed Frank and the entire team have done an incredible job, and I am looking forward to following in their footsteps."

Since the mid-1990s, Pete has been operating and investing in a wide range of public and private technology-related businesses. Throughout his career, he fostered a vast network of relationships across technology, sports, entertainment, consumer businesses, venture capital, and private equity. Pete is a founding and managing partner of Bryant Stibel, a firm Pete and his partners founded with Kobe Bryant in 2013 that has done over 200 venture and private-equity investments.

In addition to his current position on the AWMH board, Pete is an advisory board member for the Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission, a group that brings the largest sports and entertainment events to Los Angeles. He also sits on the board of LSTN Sound Company, a socially conscious music company that has helped over 50,000 individuals receive the gift of hearing for the first time. Originally from Connecticut, Pete now lives in the Los Angeles area with his family.