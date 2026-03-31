METALLICA Donates $125,000 To Support Flood Relief Efforts In Hawaii

METALLICA's All Within My Hands foundation has donated $125,000 to flood relief efforts in Hawaii through three local organizations: the Hawaiian Council, the Lāhui Foundation and Hui O He'e Nalu.

Says METALLICA: "Hawaii is facing the worst flooding it's seen in more than two decades, leaving the islands suffering an estimated US$1B in damage statewide. The subtropical weather systems — called kona lows near Hawaii — siphoned moisture from the tropics, fueling slow-moving thunderstorms with torrential, destructive rains. The soil became saturated, and the rivers surged to record levels as the rains continued. So far, hundreds of homes in O'ahu have sustained damage, in addition to millions of dollars in damage to farms across the island. As many as 115,000 O'ahu residents faced power outages in the storm's aftermath. While the heaviest rains have passed, flash floods remain possible in the coming days.

"With strong ties to Hawaii, members of the AWMH Board reached out to identify ways to support the community, and we learned that a friend of the Foundation, Jason Momoa, was already there working with local organizations. AWMH is proud to join Jason and the many organizations and individuals working to provide critical relief and recovery assistance to the islands.

"AWMH is granting US$50K to the Hawaiian Council (Formerly Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement),US$50K to the Lāhui Foundation, and US$25K to Hui O He'e Nalu.

"If you'd like to contribute, the buttons [here] will direct you to the flood relief funds accepting donations. The Hawaiian Council is matching every dollar up to $325K donated to its Kāko'o O'ahu: Emergency Relief for O'ahu Flooding."

Hawaii's the worst flooding in 20 years has left thousands of people facing the monumental task of cleaning up their damaged homes.

The storms have moved out of the area and the damage they left behind is being uncovered.

More than a foot of rain fell in some communities, causing flooding which swept homes off their foundations, floated cars out of driveways and left floors, walls and counters covered in thick, reddish volcanic mud. Hundreds of homes have been damaged, along with some schools and a hospital.

In 2017, METALLICA established All Within My Hands to give back to communities that have supported the band. Since its inception, All Within My Hands' collective efforts have raised more than $20 million. The foundation has provided $11.4 million in grants for workforce education, $7.4 million to fight hunger globally, and $5.2 million donated to critical local services worldwide. 100% of donations go directly to local organizations that the Foundation supports. As always, METALLICA covers all administrative costs. Please visit AllWithinMyHands.org for more information.