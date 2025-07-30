METALLICA: Exclusive Merchandise Available With Blood Donations With The American Red Cross

In an effort to help save even more lives through blood donation for patients in need, METALLICA is expanding their recent partnership with the American Red Cross beyond "M72" U.S. tour locations — now launching the Give Where You Live campaign.

Those who sign up to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/Metallica to make their appointment — and then come to give between July 29, 2025, and February 28, 2026, at any Red Cross blood drive across the U.S. — will be entered to win a one-of-a-kind ESP Snakebyte guitar, featuring the exclusive Red Cross x Metallica design created by famed METALLICA artist Squindo and personally autographed by all METALLICA bandmembers. Those who come to give July 29, 2025, to Feb. 28, 2026, after signing up to donate through RedCrossBlood.org/Metallica will also get a limited-edition T-shirt by mail, while supplies last.

This new opportunity is a continuation of the impact METALLICA fans have made over the past few months. In April, a series of Red Cross x Metallica blood drives kicked off in select locations along the U.S. leg of the "M72" world tour. Since then, members of the METALLICA family have come out to blood drives in full force, ready to roll up a sleeve and help patients counting on critical care. More than 2,000 blood and platelet donations were collected through this lifesaving partnership. Each blood donation can help save more than one life.

"The difference METALLICA and their fans have made shows the commitment of the band and their community to patients in need. This partnership has resonated not only with our regular blood donors, but those who have been moved to donate for the first time," said Darren Irby, executive director of national partnerships for the Red Cross. "The need for blood is ongoing and we are thrilled to continue to offer a brand new, exclusive 'thank you' to METALLICA fans who want to make a difference for those all across our country facing traumatic injuries or chronic illness and need blood to feel better or celebrate another day of life."

To learn more and to make an appointment to give blood or platelets, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Metallica.

Formed in 1981 by vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich and including guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo, METALLICA has become one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history, selling nearly 125 million albums worldwide and generating more than 17 billion streams while playing to millions of fans on all seven continents — more than 1.3 million of whom belong to the band's fiercely loyal and consistently growing Fifth Member fan club. METALLICA's catalog of multi-platinum studio albums includes "Kill 'Em All", "Ride The Lightning", "Master Of Puppets", "…And Justice For All", "Metallica" (commonly referred to as The Black Album),"Load", "Reload", "St. Anger", "Death Magnetic", "Hardwired… To Self-Destruct" and most recently, the Grammy-winning "72 Seasons", released April 14, 2023, on the band's own Blackened Recordings label. METALLICA's awards and accolades include nine Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards, a 2009 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and Sweden's Polar Music Prize.

In 2017, METALLICA established its foundation All Within My Hands, to give back to communities that have supported the band. Since its inception, All Within My Hands' collective efforts have raised more than $20 million. The foundation has provided $11.4 million in grants for workforce education, $7.4 million to fight hunger globally, and $5.2 million donated to critical local services worldwide.