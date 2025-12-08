METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN And GUNS N' ROSES Among POLLSTAR's Most Popular Touring Artists Of The New Millennium

METALLICA, BON JOVI, IRON MAIDEN and GUNS N' ROSES have made concert trade publication Pollstar's list of the top 25 "Most Popular Touring Artists Of The Millennium", based on ticket sales from January 1, 2001 to the end of 2025.

METALLICA came in at No. 8 with over 15.5 million tickets sold at 562 concerts since 2001. BON JOVI is ranked No. 9 with over 13.9 million tickets sold at 587 shows, while GUNS N' ROSES is at No. 16 with 10.7 million tickets sold at 486 concerts and IRON MAIDEN is No. 19 with 10 million tickets sold at 620 shows.

COLDPLAY topped the list with 24.8 million tickets sold, followed by U2, with 20.2 million tickets sold, and Ed Sheeran, with 19.6 million.

This landmark quarter-century-spanning chart release is a special advance feature leading up to Pollstar's highly anticipated 2025 year-end special issue, set for publication December 12.

The year-end issue will contain the definitive rankings of the Top 200 Worldwide, North American Top Touring Artists of 2025, and The Year's Top Venues providing the essential metrics and analysis that shape the industry's future.

"Congratulations to COLDPLAY, U2, Ed Sheeran, DAVE MATTHEWS BAND and all the top 25 acts of the last 25 years as well as their teams, their fans, and this entire industry who work tirelessly to make these shows happen," said Andy Gensler, Pollstar editor-in-chief. "It is staggering to consider the exponential growth this industry has undergone over the last quarter century with more superstar acts playing more shows in more territories than ever. This list is the perfect prelude to our 2025 Year End Special Issue in which touring continues to reach new creative and commercial heights across every genre."

