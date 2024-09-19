METALLICA, ROB ZOMBIE And ALICE IN CHAINS Confirmed For 2025 Edition Of SONIC TEMPLE ART & MUSIC FESTIVAL

Fans asked and Danny Wimmer Presents delivered — METALLICA is headed to Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival for the first time ever in 2025! METALLICA has been the No. 1 most requested act to play the destination event, and to celebrate the occasion, they are bringing two full headlining spots for a "No Repeat Weekend." METALLICA will close out both Friday and Sunday nights of the four-day festival weekend, taking place on May 8, 9, 10 and 11 at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

This will be the band's first time back to Columbus since 2017 and is their only appearance in the region in 2025. The partnership between METALLICA and DWP began when the band headlined two nights with two unique sets at multiple DWP events in 2021, and DWP is thrilled to be able to bring them to Sonic Temple in 2025!

In addition to the band's anticipated performances, fans will be able to enjoy a variety of METALLICA onsite experiences all weekend long, including the Blackened Whiskey Bar and Blackened Burger Bar, featuring a collaboration between Blackened Whiskey, celebrity chef Chris Santos and METALLICA. The Blackened Burger Bar is where exceptional spirits, culinary creations, and the power of music collide in a fusion of flavors and rock, receiving rave reviews as the favorite fan experience and food selection of DWP 2024 festivals.

A favorite onsite haunt, The Dive Bar, will also be back, along with the Sonic Temple live art program, which will be bigger than ever in 2025. Featured artists from last year's art program include Terry Urban (who will be designing a limited-edition hoodie for Sonic Temple 2025),Jay Howell, Monster Steve, Lamour Supreme and AWAL.

Fans can sign up now for the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival e-mail list to participate in the exclusive pass presale opportunity, which begins Monday, September 23 at noon ET. Passes will go on sale to the general public beginning Wednesday, September 25 at 10 a.m. ET and will include 2-Day Rock Royalty Reserved packages (with reserved seats for the first time in the history of the festival, as well as commemorative gifts). Columbus Owners Club and RV Camping purchasers will have the first chance to renew their passes for 2025 at 10 am ET on Monday as well.

"Every year we ask our fans who they want to see at Sonic Temple, and the answer this year was clear — METALLICA! We've been trying to get METALLICA to Sonic Temple for the last five years, and are ready to bring two nights of METALLICA to Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio next May," said Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents. "This is just the start; we'll have more than 100 bands playing across 4 stages for 4 days, including ROB ZOMBIE and ALICE IN CHAINS in direct support for METALLICA. We're so excited about this lineup that we'll be announcing artists daily for the next month, so there's a lot for fans to look forward to."

In addition to METALLICA, DWP is pleased to announce two of the biggest artists in rock and metal will be playing in direct support: ROB ZOMBIE on Friday, May 9 and ALICE IN CHAINS on Sunday, May 11. More than 100 bands will take the stage across the four-day weekend, for the biggest year ever of the Pinnacle of Rock Festivals in America. More acts, including two additional headliners, will be announced daily beginning September 20. Stay tuned to official Sonic Temple social media channels, web site and app for the latest information.

Fans can enjoy the complete Sonic Temple experience with a 4-Day weekend pass, which will be available as Field GA, Stadium GA, VIP, as well as Columbus Owner's Club pass. A limited number of 2-day Rock Royalty Reserved and 2-day Field and Stadium GA passes will be available as well. Single day suites will also be available.

In service of our fans, passes can be secured starting at $1 down, with 7 months to pay them off in full.

A limited number of RV camping sites will be available onsite. Fans can also book an official Sonic Temple festival hotel via Jampack, offering access to nearby hotels, shuttle service and other exclusives.

Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America. Now in its fourth year, Sonic Temple takes place at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.