METALLICA To Perform As ELTON JOHN And BERNIE TAUPIN Receive 2024 Gershwin Prize

METALLICA is among the artists who will perform in honor of Elton John and Bernie Taupin as they receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song on Wednesday, March 20.

The invitation-only event, which will include appearances by John and Taupin, will be hosted by Billy Porter.

METALLICA said: "We are beyond excited and proud to have been invited to perform at a very special event honoring the legendary songwriting team of Elton John and Bernie Taupin as they are presented with the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

"We are traveling to Washington, DC, next month to join Garth Brooks, Annie Lennox, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, and others for the tribute concert and award presentation on March 20. PBS stations nationwide will premiere the concert on Monday, April 8, at 8 PM ET (check local listings),available via broadcast and streaming on PBS.org and the PBS app.

"Elton and Bernie have been collaborating for 56 years and counting, and together, they have penned some of our lifetime's most memorable and influential songs. We are thrilled to celebrate this honor with them, and we look forward to an incredible evening of unique performances from their remarkable collection of songs."

The 90-minute program "Elton John & Bernie Taupin: The Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song" honors the longtime singer-songwriter duo as the two iconic artists receive this year's distinguished recognition from the Library of Congress.

"Our long-standing partnership with the Library of Congress illuminates the incredible contributions made by exceptional songwriters and performers," said Sharon Percy Rockefeller, president and CEO of WETA. "Our viewers can anticipate a delightful evening celebrating Elton John and Bernie Taupin's songwriting partnership and the duo's influence on the music industry for nearly six decades. We are excited to honor these collaborators' extraordinary contributions to popular music."

"Elton John and Bernie Taupin have written some of the most memorable songs of our lives. Their careers stand out for the quality and broad appeal of their music and their influence on their fellow artists," said Carla Hayden, the Librarian of Congress. "More than 50 years ago, they came from across the pond to win over Americans and audiences worldwide with their beautiful songs and rock anthems. We're proud to join PBS viewers in honoring Elton and Bernie with the Gershwin Prize for their incredible impact on generations of music lovers."

"We are very proud of our partnership with the Library of Congress to share the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song," said Paula Kerger, president and CEO of PBS. "As America's largest stage for the performing arts, we are thrilled to give people once again a front-row seat to this extraordinary show and to spotlight the exceptional artists paying tribute to the legendary Elton John and Bernie Taupin."

"CPB is proud to support the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song and this year's honorees, Elton John and Bernie Taupin," said Patricia Harrison, president and CEO of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. "In his Emmy-winning performance last year at Dodger Stadium, Elton John said, 'I became successful first in America, so I want to thank you for that. Without America, I wouldn't be here. Thank you for all the years of love, generosity, and loyalty.' We are all grateful that Elton John and Bernie Taupin shared their gift with America and the world. Their songs have been part of our lives. Congratulations."

"The history of contemporary popular music has been enriched for over a half-century because of these two remarkable artists who saw the value of utilizing their respective strengths in marrying great lyrics and incredible melodies together," remarked Ken Ehrlich, founder and president of Ken Ehrlich Productions. "Their legacy contains some of the most resonant songs of any generation, and to honor them with the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song will result in a remarkable live event and exciting PBS show. I can't wait to put this on the stage and the screen this spring."

Recording artist Elton John and lyricist Bernie Taupin joined creative forces in 1967 and went on to pen timeless standards such as "Your Song", "Tiny Dancer", "Rocket Man", "Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me" and "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road". In addition to ballads, the duo created sensational rock hits, including "Bennie And The Jets" and "Crocodile Rock", which became their first No. 1 single in the U.S. in 1973.

Today, John is among the top-selling solo artists of all time, with over 70 Top 40 hits over six decades, including nine No. 1s and 28 Top 10s on the Billboard Hot 100. He has sold more than 300 million records worldwide. John holds the record for the biggest-selling physical single of all time with Taupin's rewritten lyrics for "Candle In The Wind 1997", which sold more than 33 million copies after the sudden death of Princess Diana. In 2018, he was named the most successful male solo artist in Billboard Hot 100 chart history. In America, John holds the record for the longest span between Billboard Top 40 hits at 50 years.

In 1992, John established the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which continues to lead the global fight against HIV/AIDS. The foundation has raised more than $565 million for HIV/AIDS grants that have funded more than 3,000 projects in more than 90 countries to care for patients and provide education for AIDS prevention. His music and charitable service have been honored with a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II; the Légion d'honneur, France's highest award; and the National Humanities Medal awarded by President Joe Biden at the White House in 2022.

Since launching his first tour in 1970, John has delivered more than 4,000 performances in more than 80 countries. His work has spanned recording studios, stadiums, stages, and screens — always with music that resonates with new generations of audiences. Disney's "The Lion King", carried by John's tunes, continues to be one of Broadway's longest-running shows.

In January 2024, John won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special for his show "Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium", making him just the 19th performer to achieve rare EGOT status, having also won five Grammy awards, two Oscars for his work on "The Lion King" and with Taupin on the movie "Rocketman", and a Tony Award for the score to the Broadway musical "Aida".