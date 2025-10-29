METALLICA's Early Producer FLEMMING RASMUSSEN Reveals Secrets Behind Band's Sound In New ToneGodz Masterclass

Legendary producer Flemming Rasmussen, the man behind the sound of METALLICA's classic early albums "Ride The Lightning", "Master Of Puppets" and "…And Justice for All", has teamed up with ToneGodz to release an unprecedented online masterclass revealing exactly how some of the most influential metal records in history were created.

Over 15 hours of in-depth lessons, Rasmussen walks viewers through the complete recording, mixing, and production process that defined METALLICA's golden era.

The ToneGodz masterclass offers rare insights not just for fans, but for producers, engineers, and musicians seeking to understand how these tones were crafted. The series includes:

* Exclusive breakdowns of sessions from the original METALLICA recordings

* Detailed production techniques and workflows used at Sweet Silence Studios

* Real mixing walkthroughs with Flemming explaining decisions track by track

* Never-before-heard stories from the band's recording sessions

Custom IR packs and drum samples created by Flemming

Zack Elekes, co-founder of ToneGodz, comments: "This is more than a masterclass — it's a piece of metal history. We wanted to preserve and share the true story of how these albums were made, straight from the man who shaped their sound."

The project has already gathered strong anticipation online and the masterclass is available now exclusively at www.tonegodz.com.

Rasmussen is an award-winning Danish producer and engineer best known for producing METALLICA's "Ride The Lightning" (1984),"Master Of Puppets" (1986) and "…And Justice For All" (1988). His work has shaped the sound of heavy metal for generations and influenced countless artists worldwide.

ToneGodz is a recently started music education and production platform dedicated to bringing legendary producers' knowledge directly to musicians, engineers, and fans. Each masterclass captures the craft, creativity, and untold stories behind the world's most iconic records.

In a 2014 interview with RockHall.com, Flemming was asked if he had a favorite METALLICA recording, one he was most proud of. He responded: "I would say 'Welcome Home (Sanitarium)' on 'Master Of Puppets' is probably one of them. That's the one with the mono-stereo — and I'm a sucker for that kind of shit, you know, when you sit with headphones and you go, 'What the hell was that?' ... There's a lot of those, I think theres a lot of songs on all three albums that I'm really proud of. I think 'Creeping Death' on ['Ride The Lightning'] was probably where we really nailed the METALLICA sound. That whole epic kind of thing. It's also a very, very good song — that, of course, has something to do with it. We all had this feeling where what we were doing, we were going to go a long way. We were going to change music history. And I think that was the project from the beginning. Also, you know, we think about it and they had their own thing going, and they had this tremendous energy, that, kind of, is a trademark for the band. They don't want to rely on MTV to play their videos, so they didn't make any videos, because they didn't care because that wasn't important to them. It's been like that with METALLICA always."