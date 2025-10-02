METALLICA's 'Nothing Else Matters' Reimagined As Arabic-Rock Fusion By LAZYWALL

Moroccan rock trio LAZYWALL has shared a striking reinterpretation of METALLICA's classic "Nothing Else Matters", available exclusively as a video release.

LAZYWALL, known for its powerful fusion of Arabic music and alternative rock, selected the track not only out of admiration but because of its universal resonance.

LAZYWALL says: "We chose to cover 'Nothing Else Matters' not just because we love it, but because it speaks to everyone. It's more than a metal anthem; it's a timeless piece that transcends genre and language. We didn't want to simply cover it. We wanted to honor its legacy by transforming it, fusing Western rock with the soul of Arabic and North African musical traditions."

In LAZYWALL's version, the song's iconic guitar intro is reimagined with the warm, resonant tones of the oud, layered with Guembri and Bendir, and colored by maqams (Arabic scales). Verses steeped in traditional instrumentation swell into a powerful, rock-driven chorus — all delivered in Arabic lyrics.

The result is more than a cover: it's a cultural bridge, a tribute to METALLICA and a gift to Arabic-speaking audiences who have never before heard their language echo through one of rock's most iconic melodies.

Formed in Reading, England by Moroccan brothers Nao, Youssef and Monz, LAZYWALL crafts an oriental alt-rock hybrid — a bold blend of Arabic instruments, traditional time signatures, and the visceral energy of alternative rock. Their music tackles themes of climate change, social injustice, integration, and corruption, sung with an intensity that transcends language barriers.

LAZYWALL's roots run deep. Inspired by LED ZEPPELIN, AUDIOSLAVE and SYSTEM OF A DOWN, as well as Bob Dylan and Van Morrison, the band set out to connect the oud with the rock guitar, forging a new musical trade route from East to West.

With dual Moroccan and Spanish nationality, LAZYWALL signed to Warner Spain and recorded their debut EP "Primal Tapes" in Chicago with legendary producer Steve Albini. They went on to perform at SXSW, major European festivals, and even became the first rock band to appear on Moroccan TV. A defining moment came when they performed before 50,000 people at the Festival Of Casablanca, inspiring them to embrace their native Arabic language in their songs.

Regularly touring across Europe, LAZYWALL performed at The Great Escape 2024 and is scheduled to return in 2026.